Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022 – TheWrap

”House of Gucci“ and ”Clueless“ are migrating to the streaming service

Amazon Prime Video is ringing in the month of July with a smorgasbord of new titles, from “House of Gucci” (previously available to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video) to classic films like “Clueless,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Yentl.” Apart from the Lady Gaga-starring crime drama, which becomes available to stream on July 2, most other titles will join the platform on July 1.

The streamer is also debuting a handful of Amazon originals this month. The comic book series adaptation “Paper Girls” will hit the streamer at the very end of the month. “Warriors on the Field,” a documentary about Indigenous players in the Australian Football League, premieres July 8. Indie drama “Don’t Make Me Go” and coming-of-age series “Forever Summer: Hamptons” debut July 15, followed by the Billy Porter-directed “Anything’s Possible” and the boxing feature “Prizefighter” on July 22.

There are also several titles coming to Freevee – previously known as IMDbTV – in July, such as “Madagascar,” “Crazy Heart” and all seasons of “Bones.”

Read below for the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in June 2022.

Alternatino With Arturo Castro Season 1 (2019)

The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

House of Gucci (2021)

Warriors on the Field (2022)

Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

Anything’s Possible (2022)

Prizefighter (2022)

Paper Girls (2022)

Bones (2005)

The Librarians Season 1 (2013)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Simple Favor (2018)

Annie (2014)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Clue (1985)

Compulsion (2016)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dark Waters (2019)

Diabolique (1996)

District 9 (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

In Good Company (2004)

Linsanity (2013)

Madagascar (2005)

Mother’s Day (2016)

Paranoia (2013)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Repo Men (2010)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Taken 3 (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tarzan (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Eagle (2011)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The High Note (2020)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Turning (2020)

The Commuter (2018)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Home Again (2017)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Love Accidentally (2022)

Irresistible (2020)

