Tesla and Nissan Make the Most Reliable Electric Vehicles – Consumer Reports

Ad-free. Influence-free. Powered by consumers.
Get involved
Issues we work on
The payment for your account couldn’t be processed or you’ve canceled your account with us.
Sign In
We don’t recognize that sign in.
Your username maybe be your email address. Passwords are 6-20 characters with at least one number and letter.
We still don’t recognize that sign in.
Retrieve your username.
Reset your password.
*Required
*Required
Forgot your username or password?
Don’t have an account?
My account
Save products you love, products you own and much more!
Other Membership Benefits:
Suggested Searches
Cars
Car Ratings & Reviews
CARS
2023 Top Picks
Car Buying & Pricing
Which Car Brands Make the Best Vehicles?
Car Maintenance & Repair
Best Tire Values
Key Topics & News
CAR NEWS
Listen to the Talking Cars Podcast
Home & Garden
Bed & Bath
Top Picks for the Bathroom
Best Bath Towels
Lawn & Garden
TOP PICKS FROM CR
Best and Worst Snow Blowers
Home Improvement
Home Improvement Essential
Best Roofing Shingles of 2023
Home Safety & Security
HOME SAFETY
Best DIY Home Security Systems of 2023
Appliances
Kitchen
REPAIR OR REPLACE?
What to Do With a Broken Appliance
Small Appliances
TOP PICKS FROM CR
Best Small Kitchen Appliances
Laundry & Cleaning
Top Picks From CR
Best Laundry Gear & Vacuums
Heating, Cooling & Air
Saving Money
How to Lower Utility Bills When the Temperature Rises
Electronics
Home Entertainment
FIND YOUR NEW TV
Best TVs of 2023
Home Office
GET BETTER WIFI NOW
Best and Worst Home Internet Providers
Smartphones & Wearables
BEST SMARTPHONES
Find the Right Phone for You
Digital Security & Privacy
MEMBER BENEFIT
CR Security Planner
More
Take Action
CR’s reliability data reveal proven EV standouts
Consumer Reports’ surveys yield data from hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners, including serious problems they have experienced with their cars, such as something that breaks or malfunctions. This history is used to predict the reliability of the new models. While our survey data reveal that EVs as a category have more frequent problems than other vehicles, this year it also revealed some bright spots, particularly from Tesla and Nissan.
The Tesla Model 3 is now the second most reliable new electric vehicle you can buy. Only the new-for-2022 Kia EV6 is more trouble-free, but we don’t know whether it will match the proven record of the Model 3 as it ages. Data from over a thousand Tesla Model 3 owners tell us that every model year going back to 2018 has either average or better reliability. Taking the third spot is the second-generation Nissan Leaf. Consumer Reports recommends all three models. (While they are reliable relative to other EVs, they still lag many conventional cars.)
In theory, electric vehicles (EVs) should be more reliable than models with gasoline engines because they have far fewer parts and wear items. They also lack complicated transmissions, ignition and fuel systems, valvetrains, and an exhaust system. There’s also no engine oil or spark plugs to change, water pumps to leak, or transmission fluid to worry about. Even the braking system isn’t taxed much due to the regenerative braking that charges the battery.
But CR’s survey data show that as a category, today’s EVs tend to be more problematic than comparable gasoline-powered or hybrid models. Owners of many new EVs reported problems associated with battery packs, charging, electric drive motors, and unique heating and cooling systems that are required on vehicles that lack a conventional engine.
This is due in part to the fact that the latest wave of electric vehicles ride on all-new platforms, rather than benefiting from carrying over major components from existing production cars, as is the norm. They tend to showcase innovations, such as the latest controls, infotainment systems, and even electric-powered glove boxes and door handles. All these new features can often mean new problems.
Many of the latest EVs are from companies that have been producing gasoline engines for over 100 years and are facing a learning curve when it comes to producing EVs, as evidenced in our latest reliability survey findings. But Tesla and Nissan have been mass producing electric cars for over a decade now, which gives them a clear advantage over many competitors. While others are dealing with the growing pains of change, long-running models like the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 have very few problems with batteries, electric motors, or charging.
The relatively strong reliability of the Model 3 is unique among Tesla’s lineup: Its other models remain below average. Closely related to the Model 3, the newer Model Y has improved in recent years but still shows some suspension issues and body hardware problems associated with closing the hatch, and paint and trim. Owners have reported problems with the air suspension on the higher-end Tesla models.
As manufacturers continue to develop and refine EVs and the technology becomes more common, EV reliability will continue to improve. But for now, the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf are reliable choices. The Model 3 also enjoys Tesla’s charging infrastructure, the nation’s best, and makes a compelling argument for becoming an early adopter.
Consumer Reports members can see the reliability scores and ranking of 11 popular electric models below.
Become a member to read the full article and get access to digital ratings.
We investigate, research, and test so you can choose with confidence.
We respect your privacy. All email addresses you provide will be used just for sending this story.