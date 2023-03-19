Deals: Get Up to $90 Off iPad and iPad Mini on Amazon – MacRumors

Amazon is offering sales on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and 8.3-inch iPad mini tablets this week, with as much as $90 off these devices.

Every color of Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is down to $409.00 on Amazon, from $499.00. Although not an all-time low price, this deal is a good second-best offer and just about $10 higher than the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Similarly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is seeing a second-best price of $549.00, down from $649.00. Stock has begun to dwindle on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, but you can lock in the sale price now ahead of its early June delivery estimates.

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $309.00, down from $329.00. This is about $10 higher than the best price we’ve ever tracked, so it’s a solid second-best discount.



Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $429.00, down from $479.00. Both Silver and Space Gray are available at this price, and in stock with delivery estimated for as soon as next week. This is an all-time low price on this version of the iPad.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Dates have yet to be announced for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but it should take place in early June.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source