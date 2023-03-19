Rivian produces over 7000 vehicles in third quarter, maintains full … – Reuters.com

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) said on Monday it produced 7,363 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 6,584 vehicles in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company also reiterated its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles, sending shares up 9% in post-market trade.

The Amazon.com Inc-backed (AMZN.O) electric vehicle company produced 4,401 and delivered 4,467 vehicles in the preceding quarter.

Rivian's rival and the world's most valuable automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) missed market expectations for deliveries in the third quarter.

Tesla cited higher costs and headwinds in logistics for the shortfall, which together with rising costs of materials and a dull outlook for global economic growth weighed on EV stocks on Monday. read more

At its most recent quarterly report, Rivian had said it expected higher operating loss for the full year due to rising costs.

