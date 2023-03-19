Apple Investigating iPad mini 6 Charging Issues After iPadOS 15.5 … – MacRumors

Apple is investigating user reports that the iPad mini 6 may stop charging after being updated to iPadOS 15.5, according to a memo sent to service providers and obtained by MacRumors.



In the memo sent to authorized service providers, Apple said that it’s aware that some users may report the latest ‌iPad mini‌ as unable to charge after updating to iPadOS 15.5. Apple is advising that service providers and retail staff inform customers to restart the device as a temporary fix while the investigation is ongoing.

Crucially, Apple explicitly notes that a hardware replacement of the iPad or its battery will not solve the problem, confirming it’s purely a software issue. Apple is currently beta testing iPadOS 15.6, which may solve the problem when it’s released to the public.

Several ‌iPad mini‌ 6 owners have reported charging issues after updating to the latest iPadOS update on the MacRumors and Apple Support forums (1, 2, 3, 4).

