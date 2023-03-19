2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming – Deadline

By Erik Pedersen

Managing Editor

It’s time again for Deadline’s annual list of premiere dates for new and returning TV series. The 2023 roster so far covers more than 600 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting after January 1. It includes series and season debuts, shows returning from hiatus and some one-offs such as live sports and awards specials but not movies. Note that older 2023 premiere dates are listed at the bottom.

We’ll update this post regularly as more dates are revealed. Please send any additions or adjustments to erikpedersen@deadline.com.

March 17:

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz, Season 3)

Extrapolations (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Monster Factory (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

Class of ’07 (Netflix, new drama series)

Dance 100 (Netflix, new competition series)

Put a Ring on It (OWN, Season 4)

Beach Cottage Chronicles (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen, Season 2)

March 19:

Lucky Hank (AMC, new drama series)

Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 12)

Sanditon (PBS, Season 3; final season)

Marie Antoinette (PBS, new French drama series; U.S. premiere)

Inside with Jen Psaki (MSNBC, new Sunday news show)

March 21:

2023 World Baseball Classic Championship Game (FS1/Fox Deportes, live sports special)

Restautants at the End of the World (National Geographic Channel, new docuseries)

March 22:

Digman! (Comedy Central, new adult animated series)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Disney Junior/Disney+, new children’s animated series)

March 23:

The Night Agent (Netflix, new drama series)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Bravo, Season 3)

March 24:

Succession (HBO, Season 4; final season)

Yellowjackets (Showtime, Season 2)

Love Is Blind (Netflix, Season 4)

Up Here (Hulu, new musical comedy series)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+, new competition series)

Saturdays (Disney Channel, new comedy series)

March 26:

Housebroken (Fox, Season 2)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+, new drama series)

Great Expectations (Hulu, new drama limited series)

Ride (Hallmark Channel, new drama series)

Seeking Brother Husband (TLC, new unscripted series)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN, new docuseries)

Combat Ships (Smithsonian Channel, Season 4)

March 27:

American Dad! (TBS, Season 18)

Like a Girl (Fuse, new unscripted series)

March 28:

Restored (Magnolia Network, Season 6)

Renovation 911 (HGTV, new docuseries)

March 29:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 7; final season)

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

AEW: All Access (TBS, new docuseries)

March 30:

Unstable (Netflix, new comedy series)

RapCaviar Presents (Hulu, new docuseries)

March 31:

The Power (Prime Video, new drama series)

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (Disney+, Season 2)

Die Hart: Die Harter (Roku Channel, Season 2)

Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

March TBA:

White House Plumbers (HBO/HBO Max, new drama limited series)

April 2:

Royal Crackers (Adult Swim, new animated comedy series)

April 3:

Martha Cooks (Roku Channel, Season 2)

Race to Survive Alaska (USA Network, new competition series)

AfroPop (World Channel, Season 15)

April 5:

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+, Season 2)

The Crossover (Disney+, new drama series)

Dave (FX, Season 3)

The Good Mothers (Disney+, new Italian drama series)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 9)

April 6:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+, new musical comedy series)

Beef (Netflix, new comedy series)

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 15)

Celebrity Game Face (E!, Season 4)

Celebrity Prank Wars (E!, new competition series)

Marriage of Inconvenience (Dekkoo, new comedy series)

April 7:

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, new drama series)

Transatlantic (Netflix, new drama series)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee, new comedy series)

April 8:

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 6)

April 10:

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo, Season 4)

April 11:

The Wall (NBC, Season 5)

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Hulu, new British comedy series; U.S. premiere)

My Grandparents’ War (PBS, Season 2)

April 12:

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

Rennervations (Disney+, new docuseries)

Single Drunk Female (Freeform, Season 2)

April 14:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video, Season 5; final season)

Jane (Apple TV+, new drama series)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Rugrats (Paramount+, Season 2)

Jane (Apple TV+, new children’s live-action/animated series)

Blindspotting (Starz, new comedy series)

April 15:

USFL Season 2 Opening Day Doubleheader (Fox, live sports special)

April 16:

Barry (HBO, Season 4; final season)

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime, new drama limited series)

Ciao House (Food Network, new competition series)

April 17:

Weakest Link (NBC, Season 3)

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise (TLC, Season 3)

You, Me & My Ex (TLC, Season 2)

April 18:

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 13)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History, Season 4)

April 19:

Changing Planet (PBS, Season 2)

April 20:

Mrs. Davis (Peacock, new drama series)

The Diplomat (Netflix, new drama series)

Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+, Season 2)

April 21:

Dead Ringers (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Dear Mama (FX, new docuseries)

April 23:

Somebody Somewhere (HBO, Season 2)

Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+, new docuseries)

Home Town Takeover (HGTV, Season 2)

April 24:

The Hill (NewsNation, new daily political series)

April 26:

Saint X (Hulu, new drama series)

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein (PBS, new documentary series)

April 27:

100 Days to Indy (The CW, new docuseries)

Love & Death (HBO Max, new drama limited series)

April 28:

Citadel (Prime Video, new drama series)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Frog & Toad (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

April 30:

Fatal Attraction (Peacock, new drama series)

Tom Jones (PBS, new drama limited series)

Stone Cold Takes on America (A&E Network, new docuseries)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (A&E Network, Season 2)

April TBA:

CNN News Central (CNN, new daily news block)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Crunchyroll, new anime series)

May 1:

A Small Light (National Geographic Channel, new drama limited series)

Undercover Underage (ID, Season 2)

May 4:

Queen Charlotte (Netflix, new drama series)

Bupkis (Peacock, new comedy series)

The Other Two (HBO Max, Season 3)

Look Into My Eyes (Sundance Channel/AMC+, new documentary miniseries)

May 5:

Silo (Apple TV+, new drama series; fka Wool)

Harriett the Spy (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu, Season 2)

Mama June: Family Crisis (WEtv, Season 6)

May 7:

MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV, live awards special)

May 10:

Class of ’09 (Hulu, new drama limited series)

May 12:

The Great (Hulu, Season 3))

City on Fire (Apple TV+, new drama series)

May 14:

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 8A; final season)

May 19:

Stillwater (Apple TV+, Season 3)

May 24:

Oh Cook! (Prime Video, Season 2)

May 26:

Run the World (Starz, Season 2)

May 30:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix, Season 3)

Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC, Season 4)

May 31:

Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 4; final season)

The Ultimate Fighter (ESPN, Season 31)

June 2:

Queen of the Universe (Paramount+, Season 2; moved from March 31)

June 4:

The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim, Season 6)

June 14:

Save My Skin (TLC, Season 4)

June TBA:

The Bear (Hulu, Season 2)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC, new drama series)

The Days (Netflix, new Japanese drama series)

July 9:

Best in Chow (A&E, new docuseries)

Deliciously Twisted Classics (A&E, new docuseries)

July 30:

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel, Season 10)

November TBA:

Doctor Who (Disney+, Season 15)

Spring TBA:

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 19B)

American Born Chinese (Disney+, new comedy series)

A Small Light (National Geographic Channel/Disney+, new drama limited series)

Summer TBA:

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5B)

Quarterback (Netflix, new docuseries)

Outlander (Starz, Season 7)

Twin Love (Prime Video/Freevee, new competition series)

Time of Essence (OWN, new docuseries)

Act Your Age (Bounce, Season 1B)

Fall TBA:

Found (NBC, new drama series; moved from February 19)

Zombie House Flipping (A&E, Season 6)

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis (Syndication, new courtroom series)

2023 TBA:

The Wonder Years (ABC, Season 2)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, Season 2)

Grand Crew (NBC, Season 2)

L.A. Fire and Rescue (NBC, new drama series)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox, Season 2)

Succession (HBO, Season 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 12)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Season 4)

The Idol (HBO, new drama series)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max, Season 4B; final season)

Titans (HBO Max, Season 4B; final season)

Full Circle (HBO Max, new drama limited series)

The Crown (Netflix, Season 6; final season)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix, Season 4; final season)

Ripley (Netflix, new drama series)

One Piece (Netflix, new anime series)

Pokémon Concierge (Netflix, new anime series)

Invincible (Prime Video, Season 2)

The Power (Prime Video, new drama series)

Gen V (Prime Video, new drama series)

The Ride (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

3 Body Problem (Netflix, new drama series)

Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Platonic (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Season 4)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, new drama series)

The Full Monty (Disney+, new drama limited series)

Choir (Disney+, new docuseries)

The Turkish Detective (Paramount+, new drama series)

Animaniacs (Hulu, Season 3)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, new drama series)

Below Deck Down Under (Peacock, Season 2)

Below Deck Down Under (Peacock, Season 2)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock, new docuseries)

Hart to Heart (Peacock, Season 3)

Based on a True Story (Peacock, new dramedy series)

Love Island (Peacock, Season 5)

Twisted Metal (Peacock, new comedy series)

Killing It (Peacock, Season 2)

The Tipping Point (Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+, new drama series)

Three Women (Starz, new drama series)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC, new drama series)

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC, new drama series)

Parish (AMC, new drama series)

Demascus (AMC, new comedy series)

Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC, new drama series)

Retreat (FX, new drama limited series)

Shо̄gun (FX, new drama limited series)

The Sterling Affairs (FX, new drama limited series)

Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS, Season 4; moved from January 16)

The Cube (TBS, Season 2; moved from January 8)

The Lazarus Project (TNT, Season 1 of British drama series; U.S. premiere; moved from January 23)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

Fight to Survive (Roku Channel, new competition series)

Reptile Royalty (Roku Channel, new unscripted series)

UFO Cowboys (Roku Channel, new unscripted series)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Las Pelotaris 1926 (Vix+, new Spanish-language drama series)

For the Love of DILFs (OutTV, new competition series)

Premiered so far in 2023:

January 1:

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 34B)

Kaleidoscope (Netflix, new drama series; fka Jigsaw)

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock, new comedy series)

Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations (Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV, Season 3)

January 2:

America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC, new competition series)

Quantum Leap (NBC, Season 1B)

Fantasy Island (Fox, Season 3)

NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special)

January 10:

80th Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live awards special)

The Vampire Dies in No Time (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

January 3:

The Rookie (ABC, Season 5B; new night)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC, Season 1B

Will Trent (ABC, new drama series)

FBI (CBS, Season 5B)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 2B)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 4B)

New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 5B; final season)

The Resident (Fox, Season 6B)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix, Season 7; final season)

Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 9)

January 4:

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 2B)

Home Economics (ABC, Season 3B)

Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC, Season 3B)

Tough as Nails (CBS, Season 4)

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS, primetime episodes of game show series)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 8B)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 11B)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 10B)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox, new competition series)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, Season 2; moved from September 28)

The Lying Life of Adults (Netflix, new drama limited series)

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix, new docuseries)

1000-lb Best Friends (TLC, Season 2)

Tomo-chan Is a Girl (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Bungo Stray Dogs (Crunchyroll, Season 4)

January 5:

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC, Season 1B)

The Chase (ABC, Season 2)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 6B)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 2B)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, Season 1B)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 2B)

Law & Order (NBC, Season 22B)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 24B)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 3B)

Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages (Fox, Season 21B)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox, Season 2B)

Call Me Kat (Fox, Season 3B)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix, new drama series)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix, Season 2)

BMF (Starz, Season 2)

Swamp People (History, Season 14)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (History, Season 3)

BattleBots (Discovery, Season 8)

La Otra Mirada (PBS, Season 2)

Growing Up Hip Hop (WEtv, Season 7)

Kold x Windy (WEtv, new drama series)

Christian (Topic, new drama series)

January 6:

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 15)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 6B)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 13B)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, Season 1B)

Young Rock (NBC, Season 3B)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 31B)

The Rig (Prime Video, new drama series)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (HBO Max, Season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV, Season 15)

Boys in Blue (Showtime, new docuseries)

Ancient Aliens (History, Season 18B)

Ready to Love (OWN, Season 7)

All the Single Ladies (OWN, new unscripted series)

Floribama Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

La Mujer del Diablo (Vix+, Season 3)

January 7:

Trigun Stampede (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

January 8:

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 13B)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 21B)

East New York (CBS, Season 1B)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14B)

Alert (Fox, new drama series)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, new drama series)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS, Season 3)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, Season 3)

Vienna Blood (PBS, Season 3)

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? (CNN, new documentary series)

Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 18B)

Ice Airport Alaska (Smithsonian Channel, Season 3)

A Year on Planet Earth (Fox Nation, new documentary series)

January 9:

NCIS (CBS, Season 20B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 14B; crossover event, moved from January 2)

Koala Man (Hulu, new animated comedy series)

Vinland Saga (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

The Vampire Dies in No Time (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Ayakashi Triangle (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Cabo (Univision, new drama series)

Master Minds (GSN, Season 3)

January 10:

80th Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live awards special)

The Vampire Dies in No Time (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

January 11:

The Conners (ABC, Season 5B)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 10B; final season)

Lingo (CBS, new game show series)

Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox, Season 3B)

Sexify (Netflix, Season 2)

Chasing Waves (Disney+, new competition series)

In with the Old (Magnolia Network, Season 3)

Bofuri (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

SuperKitties (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)

January 12:

Walker (The CW, Season 3B)

Walker: Independence (The CW, Season 1B)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix, Season 2)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix, new Japanese drama series)

Velma (HBO Max, new animated comedy series)

The Climb (HBO Max, new competition series)

The Traitors (Peacock, new competition series)

The Makery (Peacock, new children’s series)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu, new docuseries)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+, Season 1B)

A House Divided (AllBlk, Season 5; final season)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV, Season 2)

Christina in the Country (HGTV, new docuseries)

La Local de los Perro (Vix+, new Spanish-language unscripted series)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS SoCal, Season 17)

January 13:

Servant (Apple TV+, Season 4; final season)

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+, new documentary miniseries)

Hunters (Prime Video, Season 2; final season)

The Test (Prime Video, Season 2)

The Tidal Zone: SpongeBob Universe Special (Nickelodeon, new three-night crossover event)

Gold, Lies & Videotape (Discovery, new docuseries)

The Fruit of Evolution (Crunchyroll, Season 2)

January 14:

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 3B)

The Fire Hunter (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

January 15:

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW, live awards special)

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+, Season 2)

Your Honor (Showtime, Season 2; moved from December 9)

The Last of Us (HBO, new drama series)

Godfather of Harlem (MGM+, Season 3)

MILF Manor (TLC, new competition series)

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel, new drama series)

Random Acts (BYUtv, Season 8)

All Around Champion (BYUtv, Season 5)

Survivalists (BYUtv, Season 3)

YOLO: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim, Season 2)

January 16:

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 5B)

Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 3B)

NCIS (CBS, Season 20B)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, Season 2B)

Down Home Fab (HGTV, new docuseries)

The Price of Glee (ID, new documentary miniseries)

January 17:

Night Court (NBC, new comedy series revival)

1000-lb Sisters (TLC, Season 4)

January 18:

Are You the One? (Paramount+, Season 9)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 5)

Power Slap: Road to the Title (TBS, new docuseries; moved from January 11)

Dirty Old Cars (History, new docuseries)

The Cupcake Guys (Roku Channel, new docuseries)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama (Crunchyroll, new Japanese anime series)

January 19:

That ’90s Show (Netflix, new comedy series)

January 20:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 9B)

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars (The CW, Season 1B; moved from January 14)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO, Season 21)

Game Theory with Bomani Jones (HBO, Season 2)

Truth Be Told (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Shape Island (Apple TV+, new children’s animated series)

Bake Squad (Netflix, Season 2)

Bling Empire: New York (Netflix, new unscripted series)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video, Season 2)

The Real Friends of WeHo (MTV, new unscripted series)

Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 7)

The Cabin Chronicles (Magnolia Network/HBO Max/Discovery+, Season 3)

The Art of Vintage (Magnolia Network/Discovery+, Season 3)

January 21:

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN, Season 2)

January 22:

Accused (Fox, new drama series)

January 23:

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 27)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 6B)

All American (The CW, Season 6B)

All American: Homecoming (The CW, Season 2B)

Darcey & Stacey (TLC, Season 4)

Extreme Sisters (TLC, Season 2)

Death by Fame (ID, new docuseries)

The Playboy Murders (ID, new docuseries)

Under the Vines (Acorn TV, Season 2)

Yolo: Silver Destiny (Adult Swim, Season 2)

January 24:

American Auto (NBC, Season 2)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox, Season 4; moved from January 17)

The Winchesters (The CW, Season 1B)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu, Season 2)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO, Season 29)

I Am Jazz (TLC, Season 8)

January 25:

Extraordinary (Hulu, new comedy series)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion (Bravo, new unscripted miniseries)

Deadly Australians (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

January 26:

Poker Face (Peacock, new drama series)

The 1619 Project (Hulu, new documentary series)

Wolf Pack (Paramount+, new drama series)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix, Season 2)

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix, Season 2)

Clean Sweep (Sundance Now, new Irish drama series)

Nikki Bella Says I Do (E!, new unscripted miniseries)

January 27:

Shrinking (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Kings of Jo’burg (Netflix, Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Netflix, new drama series)

January 28:

Frozen Planet II (BBC America/AMC+, new documentary series; U.S. premiere)

Help! My House Is Haunted (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 4; U.S. premiere)

Unexplained: Caught on Camera (Travel Channel/Discovery+, Season 3; U.S. premiere)

January 29:

NFC Championship Game (Fox, live sports special)

AFC Championship Game (CBS/Paramount+, live sports special)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 1B)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC, Season 4)

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Other Way: (TLC, Season 4)

January 30:

Princess Power (Netflix, new children’s animated series)

The Watchful Eye (Freeform, new drama series)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (History, Season 4)

January 31:

La Brea (NBC, Season 2B)

Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (PBS, new documentary series)

February 1:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+, Season 2)

The Ark (Syfy, new drama series)

My 600-lb Life (TLC, Season 11)

Are We There Yet? (Meta, Season 1B)

February 2:

Freeridge (Netflix, new comedy series)

Blackport (Topic, Icelandic drama miniseries; U.S. premiere)

February 3:

Dear Edward (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Harlem (Prime Video, Season 2)

Murder in Big Horn (Showtime, new documentary miniseries)

Children Ruin Everything (Roku Channel, Season 2)

Killing County (Hulu, new documentary miniseries)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Rubble & Crew (Nickelodeon, new children’s animated series)

February 4:

NHL All-Star Game (ESPN, live sports special)

February 5:

65th Grammy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus and Mayhem (MGM+, new docuseries; moved from January 15)

1923 (Paramount+, Season 1B)

February 6:

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History, new docuseries)

Silverpoint (BYUtv, new drama series)

February 7:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo, Season 13)

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan (History, new docuseries)

Superchef Grudge Match (Food Network/Discovery+, new competition series)

February 8:

Not Dead Yet (ABC, new comedy series)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 5; final season)

The Flash (The CW, Season 9; final season)

Kung Fu (The CW, Season 3B)

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix, new documentary miniseries)

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 26)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, Season 10)

Made from Scratch (Fuse, Season 5)

Beer Masters (Tastemade, new competition series)

February 9:

You (Netflix, Season 4; moved from February 10)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix, new animated comedy series)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu, new docuseries)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV/TBS, Season 10)

Ex on the Beach Couples (MTV, new unscripted series)

February 10:

Marvel’s Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel, new children’s animated series)

Clarkson’s Farm (Prime Video, Season 2)

February 11:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 9)

February 12:

Super Bowl LVII (Fox, live sports special)

Next Level Chef (Fox, Season 2)

February 13:

Summer House (Bravo, Season 7)

February 14:

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Hulu, new docuseries)

February 15:

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 9)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, Season 3; final season)

African Queens (Netflix, new docuseries)

Full Swing (Netflix, new docuseries)

Power Hour (AXS TV, new talk show series)

February 16:

Animal Control (Fox, new comedy series)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+, Season 3; final season)

Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream (ESPN+, new docuseries)

February 17:

Carnival Row (Prime Video, Season 2; final season)

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Make or Break (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Emeril Cooks (Roku Channel, Season 2)

February 18:

Black + Iconic: Style Gods (BET, new documentary miniseries)

RWBY (Rooster Teeth, Season 9)

February 19:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 33B)

American Idol (ABC, Season 6)

The Company You Keep (ABC, new drama series)

Magnum P.I. (NBC, Season 5; new network)

Daytona 500 (Fox, live sports special)

NBA All-Star Game (TNT, live sports special)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery/Discovery+, Season 15)

The Foods That Build America (History, Season 4)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network, Season 4)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion (Bravo, new unscripted miniseries)

When Truth Isn’t The Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story (MSNBC, new documentary miniseries)

Rockstar Shuffle (AXS, new docuseries)

America in Black (BET, new monthly newsmagazine)

Making Good (BYUtv, Season 5)

February 22:

Snowfall (FX, Season 6; final season)

Island of the Monsoon (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary series)

February 23:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 6B)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 19B)

Outer Banks (Netflix, Season 3)

Bel-Air (Peacock, Season 2)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+, Season 3)

February 24:

The Consultant (Prime Video, new drama series)

Liaison (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Party Down (Starz, new comedy series revival)

The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+, new docuseries)

Pretzel and the Puppies (Apple TV+, Season 2)

NHL Mash-Up (YouTube Originals, new biweekly newsmagazine series)

February 26:

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 10B)

29th SAG Awards (YouTube, live awards special)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network, Season 8B)

Wicked Tuna (National Geographic Channel, Season 12)

February 28:

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, Season 3; final season)

The Circus (Showtime, Season 8)

FBI True (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Homestead Rescue (Discovery Channel, Season 10)

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV, Season 9)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (MTV, Season 2)

Scare B&B (DivaBoxOffice.tv, new drama series)

March 1:

Survivor (CBS, Season 44)

True Lies (CBS, new drama series; moved from February 23)

The Mandalorian (Disney+, Season 3)

March 2:

Alaska Daily (ABC, Season 1B; moved from February 23)

Sex/Life (Netflix, Season 2)

Masameer County (Netflix, Season 2)

Legacy (BET+, new drama miniseries)

March 3:

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video, new drama series)

Next in Fashion (Netflix, Season 2)

Transformers: Earthspark (Paramount+, Season 1B)

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist (MTV, new competition series)

March 4:

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 22)

Act Your Age (Bounce, new comedy series)

March 5:

How the Universe Works (Science Channel, Season 10)

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B (Bravo, new limited docuseries)

March 6:

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 6B)

The Voice (NBC, Season 23)

Perry Mason (HBO, Season 2)

Rain Dogs (HBO, new drama series)

History of the World, Part II (Hulu, new comedy series)

Rock the Block (HGTV, Season 4)

Spring Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 8)

Spring Baking Championship: Easter (Food Network, new competition series)

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster (ID, new documentary miniseries)

Who the Bleep Is That? (Fox stations, new game show series)

March 7:

That’s My Jam (NBC, Season 2)

Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock, new documentary miniseries)

Blood & Money (CNBC, new docuseries)

2023 World Baseball Classic Opening Game (FS1/Fox Deportes)

Houses with History (HGTV, Season 2)

ArtNation (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

March 8:

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox, new competition series)

The Challenge: World Championship (Paramount+, new competition series)

Last Call (CNBC, new nightly business news series)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (BritBox, new British drama miniseries)

Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted (MotorTrend TV, new docuseries)

March 9:

You (Netflix, Season 4B)

Top Chef (Bravo, Season 10)

School Spirits (Paramount+, new drama series)

March 10:

Unprisoned (Hulu, new drama series)

Real Madrid: Until the End (Apple TV+, new documentary series)

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Andrew Pellicano (FX, new documentary miniseries)

Most Dangerous Game (Roku Channel, Season 2)

Grown & Gospel (WEtv, new docuseries)

March 12:

95th Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special)

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+, new drama series)

Naked and Afraid: Solo (Discovery, new competition series)

March 13:

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery, Season 5)

Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax (Fox Nation, new documentary miniseries)

Stay Tuned Now (NBC News Now, new daily news series)

Mean Girl Murders (ID, new docuseries)

Killer Cheer (ID, new docuseries)

March 14:

Gotham Knights (The CW, new drama series)

Superman & Lois (The CW, Season 3)

Return to Amish (TLC, Season 14)

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix, new comedy series)

Super Turbo Story Time (MotorTrend+, new animated series)

March 15:

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Season 3)

March 16:

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, Season 2)

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 5)

Queen’s Court (Peacock, new unscripted series)

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Signup for Breaking News Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get our latest storiesin the feed of your favorite networks

We want to hear from you! Send us a tip using our annonymous form.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source