What's new in Tesla's 2022.40.1 update – Not a Tesla App

Tesla owners who are dog lovers no longer have to decide between Sentry Mode and Dog Mode. That is just one of several enhancements in the latest update — 2022.40.1.
Other improvements include battery preconditioning, driver door unlock and radio station logos, while existing features have launched in new regions.
Let’s start with the Sentry and Dog Mode combo. Both of these features would rate high on items that Tesla owners appreciate about their vehicles. Sentry is a best-in-class security/surveillance system, and Dog Mode keeps the cabin at an appropriate temperature for your pet while you are away.
However, the two systems did not work together because Sentry would constantly be triggered whenever the dog moved inside the vehicle. For those who have dogs that love car rides, this meant not being able to use Sentry to protect your car and your dog. Now both features can be used together for most vehicles. This update silences Sentry Mode alarms while still recording and keeping the temperature safe for your pooch.
Listening to the radio may get more appealing with the addition of radio station logos to the media player.
The radio in a Tesla doesn’t get a lot of recognition since competes against music streaming services and other entertainment that have much more engaging screens, but Tesla did a great job with its radio implementation.
The radio will automatically scan for local stations, so you can just tap to get to your favorite station. It also offers a direct input instead of a radio dial and now features radio station icons to make it easier to find your favorite station. With this update the list of radio stations has been changed to a grid to make room for the station name and logo. When playing an FM radio station, the station’s logo will also appear in the album artwork area of the music player. (Photo credit to ArsalamiSandwich).
Voice directions are now available in Hebrew in the Middle East. Tesla continues to expand the languages offered in its vehicles. It’s estimated that 9 million people speak Hebrew worldwide.
In an effort to speed up charging times, the thermal system control will now be optimized to match the charging station’s power capability. The company has been expanding its vast network of Superchargers, which means there are many variations in the station output. This update means your Tesla won’t waste too much energy preparing the battery if you’re headed to a slower DC charging station.
Update 2021.44 added the ability to only unlock the driver’s door when the handle is pressed to improve safety. However, it wasn’t ideal when traveling with passengers as they would have to wait until you get into the vehicle to open the other doors.
With update 2022.40, Tesla did what it does best — improve vehicle features. If you have the Driver Door Unlock Mode feature on, you can now hold and press the interior driver door switch to unlock all vehicle doors and trunk.
If this update Tesla is also adding this feature to the new Model S.
To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.
More vehicles and regions now have access to a consistent regenerative braking feel even when it’s limited. For example, regenerative braking may not be available when the battery is at a max charge or in certain weather conditions. In May 2022, Tesla sent out an update to many areas and vehicles, allowing the car to behave the same way when it is decelerating with or without regenerative braking. This feature enables drivers to perfect the one-foot driving technique at all times.
With this update, it is now available for some legacy Model S and Model X vehicles.
With winter coming, the Tire Configuration program is now for the Model Y as well. It allows users to reset the learned tire settings after a tire rotation or replacement for an improved driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.
Other changes include exterior lighting improvements and Sentry Mode Live Camera Access added to Israel, Supercharger details included in China, and Boombox is now available in Japan. However, Hong Kong went against the trend as it continues to allow fewer features. The dashcam viewer has been removed, the country recently took away Tesla’s arcade and Toybox.
Tesla update 2022.40.1 has just begun rolling out and it’s available on less than 1% of Tesla’s vehicles (why Tesla doesn’t update all vehicles at once).
You can also read the complete release notes for Tesla update 2022.40.1.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.2 is now rolling out with version 2022.45.11. When Tesla rolls out a new beta update, it usually goes out to employees and then original beta testers, but we’re seeing this update going out much more widely than in previous releases.
Earlier this week, Elon Musk tweeted that “V11 starts going wide this weekend,” a timeline that some questioned. However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, FSD Beta has now started going out ‘wide’.
It’s not clear how wide this beta has gone yet, but it has already been sent to many more users than v11.3.1 had according to our statistics. Tesla will likely continue to expand this beta to more owners in the coming hours or days.
Musk had earlier predicted that it would be v11.3.2 that would go to the wider group, but with v11.3.1 doing so well, it was starting to look like it would be that version to go out more widely.
For the most part, the release notes for FSD Beta v11.3.2 are the same as FSD Beta v11.3.1, however there is one notable addition to the release notes of v11.3.2.
Tesla has adjusted the position of the blind spot camera while FSD Beta is active so that it doesn’t cover up the vehicle visualizations. As Tesla says, if you prefer to have the camera feed on top of the visualizations, you can move it back and it’ll remember your preference:
– Adjusted position of Automatic Blind Spot Camera when FSD Beta is active to prioritize the Autopilot visualization. Drag the camera to save custom positions.
This is the only change in the release notes from the previous v11.3.1 beta, however, there are likely other bug fixes and improvements under the hood.
If you’re on one of the 10.69.x versions like 99% of beta users, then you’ll receive all of these features below and much more.
Besides the big feature of FSD Beta use on the highway, Tesla has also redesigned the Autopilot menu to remove older options and make your options clearer. At the very top, Tesla now gives owners three options for Autopilot features: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Autosteer, or FSD Beta. Autosteer is essentially Basic Autopilot, which will keep the vehicle’s speed, and brake, keep a proper following distance, and steer within the vehicle’s lane. FSD Beta is the option you’ll want if you want the vehicle to make lane changes to follow your route.
FSD Beta v11.3.2 also introduces a new shortcut for some Autopilot options. When tilting the right scroll wheel, you’ll now be presented with a new set of options. They’ll allow you to adjust the vehicle’s FSD Profile between Chill, Average, and Assertive. You’ll also have the option to enable ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ with this shortcut quickly. The option will only stay enabled for the current drive.
Another significant addition is voice drive-notes. The software now allows for instant driver feedback. If you must take control away from FSD, a prompt will ask you to explain what happened. You can leave an audio recording. For example, if the software says it is stopping for a red light, but you see the light is green, you can take over and tell Tesla what happened so their team can review it.
The update brings with it several significant improvements, including new visualizations and features that enhance the driving experience. One of the most noticeable changes in FSD v11.3.2 is the new visualizations. The vehicle’s path is now a much thicker line, representing the entire space the car currently occupies and will occupy in the immediate future.
Chevrons will also appear in the path to show the car slowing down. A white or black line will now appear before the Tesla to tell the supervising driver exactly where the car will stop.
The traffic lights will now sometimes appear blue, indicating that the vehicle obeys that traffic light. Tesla has also improved how the system identifies objects more accurately.
One of the most exciting new features in FSD v11.3.2 is the addition of FSD messages. These messages let the driver know what the vehicle is doing. If the software spots an intersection and a red light, it will say, “stopping for the red light.”
It will display various messages that make it clear what the vehicle is stopping or waiting for, such as stop signs, crossing pedestrians, bicyclists, and more. This addition gives us a better look into what the software is doing.
It’s unclear whether the improvements to automatic emergency braking included in the FSD Beta v11.3 release notes are in the update right now. However, Tesla’s continued progress with Full Self-Driving technology is clear. With each update, the company moves closer to its goal of producing fully autonomous vehicles and a more sustainable future.
Tesla is known for its advanced technology and innovative features, and ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ is one of those features. With increasing concerns about air pollution worldwide, this advanced air filtration system demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to passenger safety and well-being.
Bioweapon Defense Mode is a state-of-the-art air filtration system designed to protect vehicle occupants from various air pollutants, including exhaust fumes, smoke, allergens, airborne pathogens, and other potentially hazardous particles. This feature uses a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micrometers in diameter, and a secondary filtration system with activated carbon filters to remove odors, gases, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mold spores.
Tesla’s commitment to protecting passengers from air pollution goes beyond merely producing electric vehicles to contribute to a cleaner environment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has credited Google co-founder Larry Page for inspiring him to develop a more powerful air filtration system for Tesla vehicles. The idea is not only to reduce local air pollution but also to minimize the direct impact of air pollution on the occupants of Tesla vehicles.
The HEPA filter in Bioweapon Defense Mode is inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms, and the aerospace industry. When activated, the climate control system pulls in outside air and filters it through the HEPA filter and secondary filtration system. This process effectively removes harmful particles and contaminants from the air.
In addition to the filtration process, Bioweapon Defense Mode creates a positive-pressure environment inside the cabin. This feature, borrowed from hospital settings, prevents outside air from leaking into the vehicle. The result is an air-tight cabin that continuously filters and circulates clean air to protect passengers from pollutants, pathogens, and allergens.
Tesla introduced the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in 2016 on the Model X and Model S with the new front fascia. As of 2020, Bioweapon Defense Mode also became standard on Model Y. Tesla could not include the large HEPA filter required for the Bioweapon Defense Mode in Model 3 due to space constraints. However, the bigger Model Y does have enough space to accommodate the filter. Tesla initially introduced the filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in electric SUVs produced in China and later made it a standard feature in all Model Y vehicles produced.
Tesla owners can confirm whether their vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode by opening the HVAC control screen and looking for the biohazard symbol. If the vehicle is equipped with Bioweapon Defense Mode, there will be a biohazard icon located near the top right of the screen, next to the recirculation icon. If the symbol is present, the vehicle has the feature.
You can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode from within your car or through the Tesla mobile app.
To activate it within the car, go to the climate control screen and tap the biohazard symbol. The vehicle will immediately start using air from outside the vehicle and running it through its HEPA filter.
To enable the filter from your Tesla app, you can go to the Climate section then swipe up from the bottom. This will reveal several options, including Bioweapon Defense Mode.
For Model S and Model X owners without the HEPA filter, Tesla offers a retrofit option for $500, which includes shipping and installation at a Tesla service center.
Tesla does not offer an official retrofit for for the Model Y, although some owners have shown that it is possible through a DIY solution.
When Tesla first introduced the Bioweapon Defense Mode in the Model X in 2015, the company released test results with particulate matter 2.5 air quality readings. The results showed that the system significantly improved air quality when needed. This further validates Tesla’s claims about the effectiveness of its advanced air filtration system in protecting passengers from air pollution and other harmful particles.
Tesla has conducted experiments (video below) to demonstrate the effectiveness of its HEPA filtration system and Bioweapon Defense Mode. In one such experiment, a Tesla Model Y and a BMW X3 were parked inside a giant bubble, and smoke bombs were detonated. The Model Y had Bioweapon Defense Mode activated, while the BMW X3 relied on its standard filtration system.
During the experiment, a Tesla employee sat in the driver’s seat of the Model Y to showcase the company’s confidence in its product. The video showed that the cabin of the Model Y remained free from red smoke, while the interior of the BMW X3 was invaded by it. After the experiment, Model Y’s activated carbon filters and HEPA filters were removed, revealing that they had captured a significant amount of red dust.
The filtration system is active whenever climate control is pulling in outside air. In extreme conditions, users can activate Bioweapon Defense Mode, which positively pressurizes the vehicle’s cabin, preventing pollutants from leaking. All air is filtered through the HEPA and gas media filters in this mode.
Air pollution is a global issue, and prolonged exposure to air pollutants, such as when stuck in traffic, can have significant health effects, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues. With more time spent in vehicles, ensuring that the air inside the cabin is clean and safe for passengers is crucial. Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode addresses this concern by providing a superior air filtration system that reduces exposure to harmful pollutants. This feature not only contributes to the overall well-being of passengers but also sets Tesla apart from other automakers who may not offer such advanced air filtration systems.
While other automakers offer air filtration systems in their vehicles, few can match the level of protection provided by Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode. For instance, the BMW X3, which was used in the previously mentioned experiment, does not offer a feature similar to Bioweapon Defense Mode. The experiment highlighted the stark contrast between Tesla’s advanced air filtration system and the standard filtration systems found in other vehicles, emphasizing Tesla’s commitment to innovation and passenger safety.
Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode is a groundbreaking feature demonstrating the company’s dedication to passenger safety and well-being. By offering an advanced air filtration system capable of protecting occupants from various air pollutants, Tesla sets itself apart from other automakers in the industry. As air quality continues to be a significant concern worldwide, the Bioweapon Defense Mode is a valuable asset for Tesla owners, ensuring they can breathe clean and safe air inside their vehicles.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.6.8.
Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.2 is now rolling out with version 2022.45.11. When Tesla rolls out a new beta update, it usual…
Tesla is known for its advanced technology and innovative features, and ‘Bioweapon Defense Mode’ is one of those feat…
Tesla has opened the first V4 Superchargers, which appear to have the potential to be twice as powerful as the model …
A judge has ruled that the California Civil Rights Department must provide details of its investigation into alleged …
Tesla has quietly refreshed its Model S vehicles, introducing a new “high-visibility glass roof,” improved brake pads…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
A judge has ruled that the California Civil Rights Department must provide details of its investigation into alleged …
Tesla has quietly refreshed its Model S vehicles, introducing a new “high-visibility glass roof,” improved brake pads…
Tesla is getting ready to introduce a new feature that allows owners to charge their cars using surplus solar energy.…
Tesla insider Chris Zheng hints at a possible new charging option for the electric vehicle giant. Tesla may be consid…
A powerful storm in California recently left a path of destruction, with fallen trees damaging cars and homes. Amidst…
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, initially said that FSD Beta version 11.3.2 would be the one distributed to all subscrib…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.6.8.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
What's new in Tesla's 2022.40.1 update – Not a Tesla App
Tesla owners who are dog lovers no longer have to decide between Sentry Mode and Dog Mode. That is just one of several enhancements in the latest update — 2022.40.1.