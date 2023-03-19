All Apple Watch Series 8 Models to Get Longer Battery Life, But Only … – MacRumors

Apple is planning to deliver better battery life across all Apple Watch Series 8 models this year, but only one model will benefit from a larger battery, according to recent reports.



While Apple Watch enthusiasts have clamoured for longer battery life in recent years, the main two ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ models are expected to be akin to the existing 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models, featuring the same design, and there have been no rumors of battery size increases for these new devices. Nevertheless, there are reports of a new Low Power Mode for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ that could help prolong battery life across all of the new models when charge drops below a certain threshold.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes that Apple is working on an “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch that offers a larger display that is almost two inches in size, improved impact resistance, and a larger internal battery. Gurman said that the larger battery could enable longer workout times, while the larger display could show more on-screen fitness metrics at one time.

The Apple Watch Series 5's internal battery.

It is not yet known how much bigger the high-end Apple Watch’s battery will be this year, but all of the current and previous Apple Watch models boast an “all-day” 18-hour battery life. A larger battery may also help the new, high-end Apple Watch justify its price point. Gurman claims that it could cost in the range of $900 to $999.

The new “Pro” version of the Apple Watch is expected to be sold alongside the standard ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ and the Apple Watch SE following Apple’s “Far out” event on September 7. Aside from a larger body and more durable casing, the high-end Apple Watch is expected to function the same as other Apple Watches and will get the same new features coming to the Series 8, such as new health monitoring capabilities thanks to a body temperature sensor.

