Apple iOS 15.7.2 Release: Should You Upgrade? – Forbes

Apple has released iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 for iPhones and iPads, and it brings critical security fixes. Unfortunately, it also comes with a significant catch for anyone still avoiding iOS 16. Here’s everything you need to know.

12/21 Update: Final Verdict below

Who Is It For?

Here’s the catch: Apple iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 are only for iOS 15-compatible devices that are not compatible with iOS 16. This means iPhone 7, iPad mini 4 and older devices only. You can trigger the update manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

Any newer device still running iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 will be forced to update to iOS 16.2 / iPadOS 16.2 (it will be labeled ‘iOS 16’ / ‘iPadOS 16’) to receive the latest security updates. No further iOS 15 updates will come to your device. This will be frustrating for those unconvinced about iOS 16, following its extremely buggy start to life, but Apple has done a good job ironing out bugs since then, and iOS 16.2 is feature-packed and rock solid.

Note: this guide is not focused on iPadOS updates, but I will touch upon pertinent issues in these guides. You can read my iOS 16.2 Upgrade Guide here.

The Deal Breakers

The first 24 hours for iOS 15.7.2 have been unsurprisingly calm. I haven’t been able to find complaints of any notable bugs, with the only confusion arising from owners of newer devices who cannot understand why iOS 15.7.2 is not showing up, and they are being forced to iOS 16. This is understandable, as Apple gave no forewarning about this change in update strategy.

So What Do You Get?

While iOS 16.2 is jam-packed with new features, Apple’s iOS 15.7.2 release notes contain only a single (very familiar) line: “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Check the official iOS 15.7.2 security page to put substance on these bones, and it reveals 17 new fixes (compared to 35 in iOS 16.2). There are no zero-day hacks, but the fixes cover a wide array of potential exploits in the File System, graphics drivers, iTunes Store, Safari and its WebKit engine, and more.

Notably, iOS 16 contains additional security fixes for Accounts, Apple Photos, printing the Weather app etc, but their omission here is most likely due to them being iOS 16-specific. I wouldn’t lose any sleep over them if you are restricted to iOS 15.

Apple iOS 15.7.2 Verdict: Upgrade

For months now, iOS 15 has been a rock-solid operating system. It’s why owners of almost 1-in-3 iOS 16-compatible iPhones still chose to stick with iOS 15. However, those days are over, and all newer iPhones and iPads are now being forced to upgrade to iOS 16 if they want to remain secure.

On the flip side, if your iPhone is limited to iOS 15, updating to iOS 15.7.2 is a no-brainer. Even so, I’ll deliver my final iOS 15.7.2 verdict for the most cautious updaters in one week.

12/21 Update: Final Verdict: As expected, no significant problems have been reported in the week since iOS 15.7.2 was released. iOS 15 is a mature operating system and has been stable for some time. As such, it is a shame Apple is now forcing iOS 16-compatible devices to upgrade to its latest operating system. That said, iOS 16.2 is largely bug-free (unless you use HomeKit devices), so things are improving.

The Road Ahead

If your iPhone or iPad is restricted to iOS 15 / iPadOS 15, you can expect Apple to still release periodic security updates over the coming months and years (based on past history, 2-3 more years). For everyone else, Apple has made it clear that it’s time to jump on iOS 16, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

