Apple Watch 2022: New Leak Uncovers Amazing Price Surprise – Forbes

The original Apple Watch SE. Is a new model about to be really keenly priced?

The new Apple Watch is due to be announced in a matter of hours. Much attention has been paid to the expected high-end, ruggedized Apple Watch, possibly called Apple Watch Pro. And there’s been talk about the new Apple Watch Series 8. But, until now, one Watch has been neglected: the new Apple Watch SE.

That’s changed with the latest report, by Kalley Juang and Brian X. Chen at The New York Times. This refers to the prospect of a new Apple Watch designed to serve as a cellphone alternative, specifically for children (though obviously anyone could use it).

The report says, “At an event on Wednesday, it is set to release a new version of the Apple Watch that is cheaper than the Apple Watch SE, the two people said. The model will be introduced alongside other new versions of the watch, including a high-end wearable for serious athletes that will rival fitness trackers made by its competitor Garmin, they said.”

This is interesting, and you’ll note it doesn’t say that the Watch is a new Apple Watch SE or give it any name.

So, could this be another Watch that nobody has predicted, a fourth new Watch for 2022 to sit alongside the Series 8, SE and Pro models?

Apple Watch SE, different colors and bands.

I don’t think so. While Apple has been able to maintain radio silence over its Watches better than iPhones, it seems too much. True, the original Apple Watch SE arrived sooner than anyone expected when it was launched alongside Series 6 in fall 2020 when pundits had predicted spring 2021. But, to be honest, three new Watches is pushing the envelope and makrs the biggest year for Apple Watch yet.

No, I think this is the second-generation of Apple Watch SE and it tells us several things. First, since the new Watch is going to be “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE”, then the current SE will be retired tomorrow.

Second, Apple is pricing the new SE very aggressively, cheaper than the current model. Since the Series 3 is a shoo-in for retirement tomorrow as well, it seems to me that the new SE will be the entry-level Watch.

So, how much will it be? Well, the current SE costs $279 and up while the Series 3 is from $199.

My guess is the next SE will be somewhere in between, say $249. If so, it will represent outstanding value, assuming it is similar to the first SE but with a more recent processor.

What’s not clear is whether the next SE will look like Series 4, 5 and 6 as the current model does, or whether it will have the newer design of Series 7, expected to be replicated on Series 8.

Not long now, until we find out.

