[UPDATE] 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup Owner Flipping … – InsideEVs

UPDATE: The title of the story previously read “2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup Marked Up By Dealer To $310,000,” which was not accurate, as the car is not for sale with Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The dealership contacted Twitter user @SpeedSportLife and informed him it sold the vehicle to a customer at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. The owner is now flipping the truck for a profit, as the post on the Wholesale Car Club Facebook group suggests. The confusion stemmed from the fact that the seller misrepresented himself in the listing.

The title has been updated to “2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup Owner Flipping It For $310K” and we deleted all references to the dealer. We also removed the initial tweet from @SpeedSportLife—he deleted it after this post first went live—and replaced it with two Twitter updates from the same user after he got contacted by the dealer.

UPDATE #2: The owner updated the listing to announce that he sold the Hummer EV on Wholesale Car Club, without mentioning the price.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is a fully loaded electric truck that carries a starting price around $110,000.

For the money, you get up to 1,000-horsepower from a three-motor electric powertrain, 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, 329 miles of range from a massive 212.7 kWh Ultium battery, and all the bells and whistles you can have on a Hummer EV.

The problem with the Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is that it’s sold out, so your only chance to get one is if an owner decides to flip it for profit. That’s a slim possibility, however, since deliveries only started in December 2021—mind you, we’re talking a single vehicle for that particular month—and owners likely want to enjoy it for a while first.

There will be exceptions, obviously, like this 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup that’s apparently up for sale in Michigan. According to the ad posted on the Wholesale Car Club Facebook group, it’s a brand-new vehicle with delivery miles, which likely means the owner ordered it only to flip it for a profit.

A huge profit as a matter of fact because the asking price for this vehicle is “$310,000 or best offer.” The listing, brought to us by Twitter user @SpeedSportLife, reveals that the GMC Hummer EV has vehicle number 59 and is one of less than 30 Edition 1 trucks that are out there in the wild right now.

If you wonder why it has build number 59 when only about 30 have been delivered so far, the ad says Hummer EV Edition 1 pickups have been released out of order.

Since this is probably the first Hummer EV that’s put up for sale by an owner, we imagine there could be people out there willing to pay $150,000 for it, but $310,000? That kind of money will buy you three Tesla Model S sedans and you’d still have $10,000 to spare.

Source: Wholesale Car Club via @SpeedSportLife (Twitter)

