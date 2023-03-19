Pick up Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM for just $799 ($100 off) while it's still in stock – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Every Mac mini is on sale, but the 16GB RAM models have the steepest discounts

Priced as low as $799, Apple’s M1 Mac mini with 16GB of RAM offers a great deal of performance in a compact package. It also makes an excellent graduation or Father’s Day gift, with every configuration on sale plus $20 off AppleCare.

The Mac mini deals on models equipped with the line’s maximum amount of RAM (16GB) offer shoppers triple-digit discounts off MSRP when shopping through this cost-saving activation link at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama and entering coupon code APINSIDER during checkout.

16GB RAM Mac mini starts at $799

Using the activation instructions below and the coupon, you can pick up an M1, 16GB, 256GB config for just $799. Need additional storage? The M1, 16GB, 512GB model is discounted to $999 with the APINSIDER coupon, which is $100 off Apple’s MSRP.

Both configurations are in stock and ready to ship, making either a great gift for the Dad or Grad on your shopping list.

$20 off AppleCare for the Mac mini

The same APINSIDER coupon also knocks $20 off AppleCare for the Mac mini, bringing the price of the extended protection plan down to $79.

Easy price comparison

To see how the deals stack up against other Apple resellers, check out our M1 Mac mini Price Guide. Updated throughout the day, our Price Guides are home to the best discounts on hundreds of Apple products, including the latest MacBook Pros and iMacs.

(*) How to redeem the APINSIDER coupon

Activating the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this cost-saving activation link. Add the Mac mini to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. AppleCare is $20 off as well (reg. $99, now $79) with the same promo code.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

M1 Mac mini Prices M1, 8GB, 256GB $519.00 PON

$649.99 $599.95 $549.00 sold out sold out $519.00 sold out

Save $180.00 M1, 8GB, 512GB $749.00 PON

$749.00 $764.99 sold out $749.00 sold out sold out $859.00

Save $150.00 M1, 8GB, 1TB $1,099.00 PON

sold out $1,099.00 sold out sold out

Save $0.00 M1, 8GB, 2TB $1,499.00 PON

sold out sold out sold out sold out

Save $0.00 M1, 16GB, 256GB $899.00 PON

$899.00 sold out sold out $1,499.00

Save $0.00 M1, 16GB, 512GB $919.00 PON

$1,099.00 sold out sold out $919.00

Save $180.00 M1, 16GB, 1TB $1,099.00 PON

$1,199.00 sold out sold out $1,099.00

Save $200.00 M1, 16GB, 2TB $1,499.00 PON

$1,674.99 sold out sold out $1,499.00

Save $200.00

Additional bargains

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

