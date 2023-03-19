Get a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Cellular and 512GB for $589 Today – Wccftech

You’re in luck! If you want a powerful tablet with tons of storage and wireless freedom then the 512GB cellular iPad Pro is yours for $589 today.

There are so many gems lurking inside the Amazon Renewed section, you will be left genuinely surprised. Right now, you can own a renewed 12.9-inch iPad Pro complete with 512GB of storage and cellular connectivity for a low price of just $589. That is simply crazy!

Buy Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) – Silver (Renewed) – $589

This is the 2018 iPad Pro which is still an amazing tablet and clearly, nothing else comes close to it this day. It features a monstrous 12.9-inch Retina display with ProMotion, Face ID, True Tone, USB-C and everything you need for a true iPad experience and some more.

You get a ton of storage with this deal – 512GB of it to be exact. That is laptop level storage, and great if you love to move a lot of files and stuff around. And thanks to that USB-C port at the bottom, you can connect your favorite drives and accessories to this iPad without any issue at all.

Last but not the least, this iPad Pro features cellular connectivity, allowing you to pop in a SIM card and stay connected to the internet. Think of it as a ginormous iPhone and you’ll get the point. It’s a huge convenience especially if you hate hunting for good Wi-Fi around you.

There are no tablets available out there for this price at all. You get way too much, and best of all, access to iPadOS which has proven itself to be the go to software if you want to get serious work done.

Subscribe to get an everyday digest of the latest technology news in your inbox

© 2023 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.

Some posts on wccftech.com may contain affiliate links. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com

© 2022 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.

source