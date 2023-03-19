Missed Hulu's Cyber Monday Deal? You Can Get 1 Month of Service Free – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Cyber Monday deals have ended, but if you want to expand your entertainment lineup, Hulu is offering your first month free right now.

If you didn’t sign up for Hulu during the company’s Cyber Monday deal, you missed out on some substantial savings. However, Hulu isn’t leaving you out in the cold this winter. If you sign up for a plan now, you can get your first month free, then pay either $8 a month for the ad-supported tier or $15 a month for an ad-free experience. Just click the link below and then follow the link to sign up for Hulu only.

The deal is open to new customers or returning Hulu subscribers who haven’t used the service within the past month. You can sign up for the limited-time free trial offer now and stream the platform’s entire library.

A Hulu subscription gives you access to network TV shows including The Cleaning Lady, Abbott Elementary and The Patient. It also includes Hulu Originals such as Reasonable Doubt, The Handmaid’s Tale and Reservation Dogs. It offers nearly the full slate of FX originals, including The Bear. Need more? Anime fans can stream new episodes of series such as My Hero Academia and the exclusive Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

The Star Wars Disney Plus original series Andor is currently streaming on Hulu.

In October, Hulu’s price increased to $8 a month for its ad-based subscription and $15 for the ad-free version. You can also bundle Hulu with other services like Disney for an additional cost, but you will not have access to the 1-month trial.

source