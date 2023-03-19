2023 GMC Hummer EV gets $6,250 price hike—starting June 18 – Green Car Reports

Citing rising supply chain, technology, and logistics costs, GM announced that it’s raising the official price of the GMC Hummer EV as it enters its second model year, although existing 3X reservation-holders will get a break.

The price rise of $6,250 starts with the 2023 model year and applies to all subsequent GMC Hummer EV (SUT) and Hummer EV SUV models, the automaker said—and it includes a higher destination fee of $1,995.

GMC Hummer EV 3X models are due to arrive soon, kicking off the 2023 model year—after a small number of Edition 1 versions are being delivered for 2022. But GMC made clear that anyone who at the time of reservation indicated they wanted a 3X prior to June 18 will get the original price.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

So technically, those who want the top-trim GMC Hummer EV 3X have one day to lock in the original price of $99,995.

Detailed information about the 3X is forthcoming, but GMC says that it includes the same 24-module battery pack as the Hummer EV Edition 1 model we’ve driven, as well as its Watts to Freedom performance, enabling 0-60 mph in about three seconds. GMC promises new color choices, and the Extreme Off-Road Package will be available as an option.

Demand has been very strong. GMC confirmed that it now has more than 77,500 reservations for the Hummer EV, across all of its versions. Despite that, deliveries have been slow; GM reported that it had delivered just 100 Hummer EVs total by the end of Q1.



2022 GMC Hummer EV pre-production at Factory Zero plant in Detroit, Michigan

Given the price changes—if GMC continues its practice of including destination in pricing—the EV 3X, EV 2X, and EV 2 will now start at $106,245, $96,245, and $86,245, respectively. The 2X has a two-motor layout, while the base two-motor EV 2 drops the air suspension and four-wheel steering—and isn’t expected until the 2024 model year.

The demand for GM’s so-called supertruck has reached the kind of frenzy typically only seen with the initial rollout of pony-car special editions or supercar arrivals. Several reports suggest early owners have flipped their Edition 1 vehicles for roughly double the money.



GMC Electric Sierra Denali teaser

While GMC is hiking the price of the Hummer EV, it recently dropped 2023 Chevy Bolt EV prices by about $6,000. It’s also teased a $40,000 Chevrolet Blazer EV due next year, and a $30,000 Chevy Equinox EV due to arrive later this fall.

GM does have more affordable big electric trucks on the way, too. CEO Mary Barra last year made clear that the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV will be “a high-volume entry” affordable to fleets.

