iPad Air 2020 review: Semi-pro – Ars Technica

Samuel Axon –

For a long, long time, most of Apple’s iPads looked fundamentally the same. They all had a home button, they all had a similar aesthetic, and they all had similar screen-to-body ratios, with some minor variation over time. All of that changed in 2018 with the overhauled iPad Pro, and that design has since carried over across the majority of Apple’s recently released mobile devices, from the iPhone 12 to the iPad Air.

Today, we’re going to give the new iPad Air a quick review.

The Air incorporates Apple’s latest processor (the A14), which is also seen in the iPhone 12. And it adopts the general aesthetic and language of the iPad Pro, sans Face ID. The base price of the iPad Air is up from that of its predecessor, but you’re arguably getting a much more modern device for it.

The price gap between the base iPad ($329 and up) and the iPad Air ($599 and up) is significant—such that most people aren’t likely to struggle picking between them—they’re not really made for the same users. On the other hand, the Air is butting right up against the Pro, both in terms of price and features.

Apart from Touch ID on the power button (a totally new development in this model) there’s absolutely nothing in this iPad that we haven’t seen in one prior model or another, so this will be a speedy review. Mostly, we’re going to ask one question: is it worth spending a bit more to get an iPad Pro rather than this new, redesigned Air?

That line of inquiry starts with a comparison of the specs.

As with many other tablets, the emphasis specs-wise is of course on the screen. The new iPad Air drops the home button for a new, almost-edge-to-edge LCD screen with a 2,360 by 1,640-pixel resolution and 500 nits of maximum brightness. It’s a great screen. No, it can’t beat the best OLED panels in high-end TVs or flagship phones by some metrics, but it’s still quite good.

Oh, and the refresh rate is 60Hz—that’s worth noting because the Air’s slightly more expensive cousin—the 11-inch iPad Pro—has a 120Hz display.

The iPad Air includes the A14 system-on-a-chip, which offers small performance advantages over the CPU found in last year’s iPhones but a noticeable boost over the A12 in the last iPad Air.

Apple says the A14 also increases Neural Engine performance by up to 70 percent—that means faster machine-learning processing, which isn’t something users are always going to notice, but it potentially opens the door for Apple and third-party app developers to make new and improved features moving forward.

For comparison: the base non-Air iPad has the A12 CPU that the last iPad Air had, and the iPad Pro has the A12Z, a variant of the A12 that, among other things, offers drastically better graphics performance.

The key disadvantage of the iPad Air as it compares to the Pro is that it offers just two storage options: 64GB and 256GB. 64GB is not going to be enough for everybody, but the latter adds $150 to the price, making this tablet not quite as attractive price-wise as it first seems. Going up to the 256GB, 11-inch iPad Pro adds on yet another $150, so there’s still a relevant price difference. However, only the iPad Pro offers larger 512GB and 1TB sizes—albeit at even higher prices.

There’s another under-the-hood distinction worth mentioning: the iPad Air has 4GB of RAM, while the iPad Pro has 6GB. That can affect things like how many browser tabs you can leave open at a time without refreshing.

There are also differences in the camera systems. The iPad Pro has a lidar sensor, which can be used to improve augmented-reality experiences, among other things. And while the iPad Air and iPad Pro have similar rear-facing, wide-angle cameras (12MP and ƒ/1.8), the iPad Pro adds a telephoto lens.

The front-facing cameras are pretty similar. Neither is ideal for Zoom calls, to say nothing of iPadOS’ frustrating insistence on suspending your video whenever you swipe away from your video call app. The iPad Pro includes the TrueDepth sensor array, which enables Face ID—the security method by which you log on by allowing the iPad to scan your face.

By contrast, the iPad Air has a Touch ID fingerprint reader, albeit one built into the power button instead of a dedicated home button as in prior iPads. (More on that soon.)

The iPad Air includes two microphones and two speakers. That means it doesn’t match the iPad Pro, which includes five mics and four speakers and adjusts what’s being used when and in what way based on how you’re holding the device.

Fortunately, though, the iPad Air’s two speakers provide stereo audio in landscape mode (which you’d usually use to, say, watch a movie) rather than portrait mode (which you’d usually use to read a book). That wasn’t the case last time around, and it’s a welcome change.

Other important specs for the Air include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a 28.6‐watt‐hour battery, and a USB-C port, which is a departure from Lightning in the prior Air. USB-C is an industry standard at this point, so the upsides for the move are numerous moving forward—though it does mean that wired accessories you used with most previous iPads won’t work here.

I rather like the iPad Air’s new design. I’m sensitive to the arguments that the previous model’s design made it a little easier to hold thanks to larger bezels, but at the same time, the iPad is generally quite good at rejecting unintended screen touches, so I rarely found this to be a problem.

I happen to like the “flat edges” look and feel that Apple has emphasized in the iPad Pro and the new iPhone 12 lineup, and that’s here, too. Some people like the curved edges from before, and that’s okay—it’s just personal preference. But if you did prefer the old curved design, obviously you won’t like this quite as much.

With a tablet, the screen is kind of the point, so it makes sense that it dominates the user’s experience with the device. And it’s a very good screen.

Of course, dropping that screen means there’s no more home button. All the same gestures that worked on the home-less iPad Pro work great here, but I’m not a big fan of putting Touch ID on the power button.

It’s quite awkward to use, regardless of the orientation. I had to retry recording my fingerprint many times because that thin sliver of metal doesn’t fit very naturally to a human finger, and in my many hours using the Air, I end up typing in my passcode almost half the time because my first attempt to read my finger fails. And it’s at an especially weird angle when you have the iPad in certain orientations.

It’s far from a dealbreaker, but it annoyed me enough times that I might even say that Face ID ends up being one of the better arguments for splurging for the otherwise mostly similar iPad Pro if you can afford it.

Besides that, there’s not a lot new to say about the design: it’s an iPad. If you’ve used a recent iPad Pro, you’ll feel right at home. If you haven’t, well, just imagine using an iPad with more on-screen gestures on a larger screen.

The iPad Air has the same processor that was included in this year’s new iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Dubbed the A14, it’s an iterative step up over its predecessor (last year’s A13) in terms of both CPU and GPU power, but Apple says it nearly doubles machine-learning performance.

In our tests, we found that the iPad Air generally delivered CPU and GPU performance quite similar to what we saw in the iPhones as expected, though we saw some better graphics results—nice to see on a device with this larger, higher-pixel-count screen.

Performance isn’t really the main story here. It’s faster than the last iPad Air (which sported an A12) but not enough that most users will notice. The bump is nice for longevity, though.

The iPad Air brings almost all the best features of the iPad Pro to a lower price point, and it’s the best pick from Apple’s lineup for most people who can afford it.

If you’re just doing point-of-sale, buying a tablet for a child, or want a light Web-browsing device with few frills, the base iPad is still your best bet. But if you want to do more, the Air is much easier to recommend.

In fact, the situations where I’d recommend buying the iPad Pro over the Air are pretty slim. You might consider an iPad Pro instead if you need 512GB or more in storage, if you need a larger display for creating art with the Pencil, or if you use tons of demanding 3D applications. Otherwise, the Air is the way to go.

The gap between the iPad Air and iPad Pro is so small, in fact, that it makes me strongly suspect that Apple plans to introduce a major update (not just a specs bump) to the iPad Pro in the next few months—another argument against buying a Pro right now. It just doesn’t seem likely that Apple is going to be fine with the Air cutting into Pro sales (like this tablet surely will) for long.

The only major downside I can name is that Touch ID is a bit of an annoyance in this case.

The iPad Air might be more expensive than the previous Air, but it offers enough improvements to justify the price—though the high cost of the accessories and peripherals still make this an expensive device. Nonetheless, it’s one of the best tablets available, and it will likely serve users well for several years to come, regardless of what Apple has planned for the Pro line.

Listing image by Samuel Axon

