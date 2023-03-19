What to Expect From Apple in 2023: AR/VR Headset, iPhone 15 Pro … – MacRumors

In 2023, Apple is expected to enter the head-worn wearable market, launching its AR/VR or “mixed” reality headset. With a new product coming, it’s going to be an exciting year full of firsts and all the hype that comes with a new product category.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Much of the Mac lineup is due for a refresh, and we’re expecting to see new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro models, and the ‌Mac Pro‌ in particular is notable because it hasn’t been updated since 2019. There will be refreshes of all the regular products like the Apple Watch and the iPhone, with the iPhone 15 models coming.

The major change to the ‌iPhone 15‌ will be a swap over to USB-C, with Apple eliminating the Lightning port. Other features include periscope zoom technology for the iPhone 15 Pro (or Ultra), plus an A17 chip. We’ve outlined everything we know about all of the new products that are coming from Apple in 2023, based on current rumors.

Apple has been working on an AR/VR headset for more than five years now, and 2023 is the year when we’re expecting the initial version to finally make an appearance. This will be the first new product category Apple has gotten into since the 2015 launch of the Apple Watch, and it will be Apple’s second wearable.

