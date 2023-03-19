Here Are 8 Upgrades Of Apple AirPods Pro 2 Over Its Predecessor – Gizchina.com

Along with the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino-based company also took wraps off the new AirPods Pro 2. It’s going to become another best-seller in the wearables niche. But many users think Apple didn’t bring many improvements to this product. We decided to compare the biggest highlights of these headphones with their predecessor to understand whether it’s so.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is one of the biggest selling points of this product. But we have to admit that there are no noteworthy changes in appearance. Honestly, why Apple ought to change it if users like it and its design are among those features that make the earphones stand out.

However, there are a few more “holes” in the charging box. For instance, there is a lanyard loop for attaching a lanyard. However, you have to buy lanyards separately.

Plus, at the bottom of the charging box, we can find more speaker openings. No need to think that Apple is going to turn the charging box into a speaker. This ought to help users to find the lost charging case more easily. Of course, the charging box has various sounds as well – low battery notification and pairing sound.



In comparison to the previous generation, the AirPods Pro 2 comes with a few noteworthy changes and upgrades:

1. Now, you can swipe up and down to adjust the volume. We understand that there are tons of other TWS brands that use this feature, but Apple is using it for the first time.

2. Inside, it hosts the new H2 chip. We guess this is the most important upgrade of the AirPods Pro 2. Due to it, the headphones get several new features and experience enhancements. For instance, Apple proves it brings the better sound, smarter noise reduction, and more efficient battery life.

Here, we should emphasize noise reduction. Apple has upgraded the active noise reduction function. Not only is the effect better, but also it supports adaptive transparency mode. The latter reduces ambient noise and does not affect listening to surrounding sounds. Due to the new adaptive algorithm, the new inward microphone, and the voice enhancement algorithm, the call and video experience have become way better.

3. The company has also added Xs size silicone earplugs. Now, there is a total of four pairs of silicone earplugs that improve the wearing comfort and sound insulation effect of different ear types.

4. Adaptive equalization allows the AirPods Pro 2 to adapt to the ear. Plus, the earphones come with personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. So they are capable of providing a more accurate and personalized audio experience for different users.

5. The charging box supports MagSafe wireless charging.

6. The AirPods Pro 2 provides a longer battery life. When the active noise reduction is on, the earphones will last for up to 6 hours. The total battery life with the charging box can reach 30 hours.

7. The company has finally added the U1 chip in its MagSafe Charging Case, making it easier than ever to locate wireless earbuds.

8. Though the Cupertino firm brought a lot of improvements, the headphones still cost $249.



We know that many of you will say that the AirPods Pro 2 headphones are overpriced, and there are many alternatives priced much lower. But we are dealing with premium headphones that come our way from APPLE. So if you really want to wear top-end earphones, the price is justified.

