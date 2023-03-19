Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a … – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

The 10th-generation iPad could have an all-new design

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far.

In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.

Because it is the entry model, it doesn’t see many upgrades or design changes each year. In fact, the 9th-generation iPad is nearly identical to the previous two generations, besides some minor updates to the processor and cameras.

10th-generation iPad rumors

Apple rumors tend to swarm around the biggest and most impressive products, so very little has been shared about the next iPad. Last-minute leaks suggest Apple could be preparing a significant redesign for the 10th-generation model, but it isn’t quite what people would expect.

Images of CAD renders were leaked in early August. The website has shared accurate leaks before, including CAD renderings of the smaller notch on the iPhone 13.

Flat sides and a large camera bump are prominent on the leaked design

The leaked design shows flat sides, a new rear camera module, and slimmer bezels around the display. However, it retained the Home Button despite moving to a more modern design.

The use of flat sides may indicate Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, which means the original Apple Pencil can finally be retired once the 10.2-inch iPad is no longer sold. Magnets on the rear casing would also allow new folio cases and keyboards to attach.

The CAD designs didn’t show details like the Apple Pencil charger or Smart Connector. The new design would warrant placing a Smart Connector at the bottom of the back of the case, similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Touch ID remains embedded in the Home Button on this baseline iPad

The display is shown as slightly larger and may use a 10.5-inch screen. The bezels are the smallest they’ve been on this model, with barely enough room to accommodate the Touch ID button.

The renders created by AppleInsider are based on these CAD leaks. The original report said that the new design would be used in the 2022 iPad. However, this contradicts a previous leak.

In January, Twitter user Dylandkt shared that the 10th-generation iPad would be a simple processor bump with upgraded wireless technologies. He stated that a redesign would take place in 2023.

The new camera bump houses a single camera lens, but uses a housing similar to iPhone X

This leaker has a credible history but has disappeared from Twitter without explanation. And since the leak was made so much earlier, design plans could have easily changed since.

Other details provided by Dylandkt seem realistic too. He stated that it would use the A14 processor and gain access to 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6 as a result.

Popular leakers like Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman have remained relatively quiet about the next iPad. Their leaks focus on more expensive models like the iPad Pro or other devices like “iPhone 14 Pro.”

Gurman last spoke about the standard iPad before the ninth generation was revealed. He stated a thinner model could be coming, but instead, it used the same design as the previous model.

A new design may offer colors similar to the M2 MacBook Air

The lack of rumors surrounding the 10th-generation iPad may indicate that Apple won’t be changing the design in 2022. Many supply chain leaks occur when Apple places orders for newly designed parts, so a lack of new part orders means less opportunity to leak.

The leaked CAD images could be a prototype device or even showcase the 2023 model mentioned by Dylandkt. While Apple will almost certainly release a new iPad in 2022, only time will tell if it gets a complete redesign or sticks with the three-year-old form factor.

One small hint may have been provided via Apple’s software release schedule. A Bloomberg report says that iPadOS 16 will be delayed until later in the fall. This is blamed on the bugginess of Stage Manager in current betas, but it is also possible that icons and imagery in the final release would reveal a redesigned iPad.

Nine generations of iPad

The upgrade cycle for the entry iPad is difficult to predict since Apple has treated it differently throughout its lifecycle. It was first announced as a flagship device before evolving into the budget base model.

iPad design has come a long way since 2010

The standard iPad was first revealed in 2010 and iterated four times by 2012. After that, the iPad was replaced by the iPad Air for two generations, with no “iPad” model underneath. In 2017, the iPad returned as a budget-conscious school product and replaced the iPad Air.

The 6th-generation model was a processor bump with no notable upgrades. The 7th-generation iPad announced in 2019 debuted the current 10.2-inch display and current design.

The iterations from the seventh generation to the current ninth generation didn’t offer significant changes beyond keeping the processor modern. Apple added a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera for Center Stage to the latest 10.2-inch iPad.

Apple’s current iPad lineup nearly all use the modern flat-sided design

Because the iPad is now a budget model, that $329 price point has become an important goal post for Apple. When combined with a student discount, the iPad is $299, and the company uses that as a key advertising point.

So, Apple is content recycling iPad designs with minimal changes as long as it can hit that price point. That’s why a complete redesign has eluded the budget model so far.

Pricing the redesigned iPad

Usually, Apple’s budget products take on design elements from existing premium models to save on production. For example, the iPhone SE uses the same design as the iPhone 8, which was once a flagship iPhone.

This isn’t always true, especially during significant hardware transitions like the one with Apple Silicon. The MacBook Air is the entry model into Apple’s MacBook lineup and starts at $999. However, Apple introduced a redesigned model that mimics the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a brand new M2 processor.

Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and Space Gray iPads could start at $399

That M2 MacBook Air is being sold for $1,199, with the 2020 model holding on to the $999 starting price. This isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual given Apple’s usual budget pricing strategy.

If Apple redesigns the iPad with an all-new case and functionality, it won’t be easy to maintain that $329 price point. It isn’t clear where the price would land, but it likely can’t get too close to the iPad Air at $599 without pushing customers away.

There aren’t any leaks or rumors about the price, but we can estimate a redesigned iPad could land at about $399. It would be more expensive, but not so far out of the budget range that people will ignore it.

Apple is expected to announce the 10th-generation iPad during an Apple Event in the fall. With the predicted delay of iPadOS 16, an October announcement seems likely.

In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.

Because it is the entry model, it doesn’t see many upgrades or design changes each year. In fact, the 9th-generation iPad is nearly identical to the previous two generations, besides some minor updates to the processor and cameras.

Apple rumors tend to swarm around the biggest and most impressive products, so very little has been shared about the next iPad. Last-minute leaks suggest Apple could be preparing a significant redesign for the 10th-generation model, but it isn’t quite what people would expect.

Images of CAD renders were leaked in early August. The website has shared accurate leaks before, including CAD renderings of the smaller notch on the iPhone 13.

The leaked design shows flat sides, a new rear camera module, and slimmer bezels around the display. However, it retained the Home Button despite moving to a more modern design.

The use of flat sides may indicate Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, which means the original Apple Pencil can finally be retired once the 10.2-inch iPad is no longer sold. Magnets on the rear casing would also allow new folio cases and keyboards to attach.

The CAD designs didn’t show details like the Apple Pencil charger or Smart Connector. The new design would warrant placing a Smart Connector at the bottom of the back of the case, similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

The display is shown as slightly larger and may use a 10.5-inch screen. The bezels are the smallest they’ve been on this model, with barely enough room to accommodate the Touch ID button.

The renders created by AppleInsider are based on these CAD leaks. The original report said that the new design would be used in the 2022 iPad. However, this contradicts a previous leak.

In January, Twitter user Dylandkt shared that the 10th-generation iPad would be a simple processor bump with upgraded wireless technologies. He stated that a redesign would take place in 2023.

This leaker has a credible history but has disappeared from Twitter without explanation. And since the leak was made so much earlier, design plans could have easily changed since.

Other details provided by Dylandkt seem realistic too. He stated that it would use the A14 processor and gain access to 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6 as a result.

Popular leakers like Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman have remained relatively quiet about the next iPad. Their leaks focus on more expensive models like the iPad Pro or other devices like “iPhone 14 Pro.”

Gurman last spoke about the standard iPad before the ninth generation was revealed. He stated a thinner model could be coming, but instead, it used the same design as the previous model.

The lack of rumors surrounding the 10th-generation iPad may indicate that Apple won’t be changing the design in 2022. Many supply chain leaks occur when Apple places orders for newly designed parts, so a lack of new part orders means less opportunity to leak.

The leaked CAD images could be a prototype device or even showcase the 2023 model mentioned by Dylandkt. While Apple will almost certainly release a new iPad in 2022, only time will tell if it gets a complete redesign or sticks with the three-year-old form factor.

One small hint may have been provided via Apple’s software release schedule. A Bloomberg report says that iPadOS 16 will be delayed until later in the fall. This is blamed on the bugginess of Stage Manager in current betas, but it is also possible that icons and imagery in the final release would reveal a redesigned iPad.

The upgrade cycle for the entry iPad is difficult to predict since Apple has treated it differently throughout its lifecycle. It was first announced as a flagship device before evolving into the budget base model.

The standard iPad was first revealed in 2010 and iterated four times by 2012. After that, the iPad was replaced by the iPad Air for two generations, with no “iPad” model underneath. In 2017, the iPad returned as a budget-conscious school product and replaced the iPad Air.

The 6th-generation model was a processor bump with no notable upgrades. The 7th-generation iPad announced in 2019 debuted the current 10.2-inch display and current design.

The iterations from the seventh generation to the current ninth generation didn’t offer significant changes beyond keeping the processor modern. Apple added a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera for Center Stage to the latest 10.2-inch iPad.

Because the iPad is now a budget model, that $329 price point has become an important goal post for Apple. When combined with a student discount, the iPad is $299, and the company uses that as a key advertising point.

So, Apple is content recycling iPad designs with minimal changes as long as it can hit that price point. That’s why a complete redesign has eluded the budget model so far.

Usually, Apple’s budget products take on design elements from existing premium models to save on production. For example, the iPhone SE uses the same design as the iPhone 8, which was once a flagship iPhone.

This isn’t always true, especially during significant hardware transitions like the one with Apple Silicon. The MacBook Air is the entry model into Apple’s MacBook lineup and starts at $999. However, Apple introduced a redesigned model that mimics the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a brand new M2 processor.

That M2 MacBook Air is being sold for $1,199, with the 2020 model holding on to the $999 starting price. This isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual given Apple’s usual budget pricing strategy.

If Apple redesigns the iPad with an all-new case and functionality, it won’t be easy to maintain that $329 price point. It isn’t clear where the price would land, but it likely can’t get too close to the iPad Air at $599 without pushing customers away.

There aren’t any leaks or rumors about the price, but we can estimate a redesigned iPad could land at about $399. It would be more expensive, but not so far out of the budget range that people will ignore it.

Apple is expected to announce the 10th-generation iPad during an Apple Event in the fall. With the predicted delay of iPadOS 16, an October announcement seems likely.

Apple should really push for the same price, it would be awesome hardware for the price.

The latest iPad Mini that I have have random charging issues. I took it to local Apple Stores but you need an appointment and then I did not want to get it drained so end up charging it before bring it in!

I have an iPad Air 2 that is just right for me.

Of course I will buy a new one when this one is no longer supported.

But, what I want in a new one is:

1. less weight (every gram counts when you are carrying it around in your backpack on vacation)

2. longer battery life

3. higher pixel density

I don’t care about:

1. price

2. camera (I have an iPhone)

3. cpu speed

4. storage (I only save a few GB of stuff)

Wow! Striking new design. So original. Never seen before since the iPhone 5 about ten years ago. Sir Ive should be honoured, since his departure Apple ended up being as boring as the good old Microsoft

The iPad 10th gen rendering has top and bottom bezels that look too small. Have to go find the CAD rendering, but if my iPP10.5 is any indication, the top and bottom bezels should be 2 or 3 mm taller.

The Zens 4-in-1 iPad + MagSafe wireless charger is a new way to make sure all of your daily tech is fully charged and ready to go, including your iPad.

Apple's Pages has a handy feature called "Smart Annotation," which lets you switch between a tightly-formatted document and easy annotation. All you need is an iPad and, ideally, an Apple Pencil. Here's how to use it.

It's been about six months since Apple released the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. We revisit Apple's flagship tablet to see how it has held up.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that aims at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro with a 200-megapixel camera and a high-resolution 6.8-inch display, as well as a stylus.

Samsung's February notebook launches include the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14, featuring a Dynamic AMOLED display and a 13th-gen Intel processor. This is how it stacks up against Apple's counterpart, the new M2-based 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Samsung has released its answer to the iPhone 14 Pro and other smartphones. Here's how the Galaxy S23 compares against the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Mac Pro is still available as the Mac to switch to Apple Silicon. The powerful M2 Pro Mac mini is now out, and it gives the tower a run for its money.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Twitter's deadline to move away from text-based 2FA is today

Gravastar Supernova Bluetooth Speaker Review: It's almost perfect

Daily deals March 19: $200 off M2 16-inch MacBook Pro, 43% off Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved monitor, $99 AirPods, more

Logitech MK270 Keyboard and Mouse review: Good for budget buyers

Apple Watch helps diagnose something it wasn't designed to find

The best antivirus for Mac is none at all

OWC's 14-port Thunderbolt 3 dock is on sale for $199.99 today

Acefast Crystal (2) T8 review: Flashy and loud wireless earbuds

The Zens 4-in-1 iPad + MagSafe wireless charger is a new way to make sure all of your daily tech is fully charged and ready to go, including your iPad.

Apple's Pages has a handy feature called "Smart Annotation," which lets you switch between a tightly-formatted document and easy annotation. All you need is an iPad and, ideally, an Apple Pencil. Here's how to use it.

It's been about six months since Apple released the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. We revisit Apple's flagship tablet to see how it has held up.

ChatGPT isn't limited to desktop — here's how you can use ChatGPT directly from your wrist with your Apple Watch.

We go hands-on with the all-new yellow color of the iPhone 14 after its March debut.

It's been about six months since Apple released the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. We revisit Apple's flagship tablet to see how it has held up.

ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI that has recently taken the world by storm, and there's a new app that lets you access it on a Mac. Here's how to get started.

The SmartMi Rainforest Humidifier doesn't just add moisture to your arid home but also creates a unique and calming rainfall-like experience.

The Supernova Bluetooth Speaker crash-landed, and it's now our go-to speaker for everything from pool parties to game nights.

If you are in need of a set of budget peripherals for your Mac, the Logitech MK270 Keyboard Combo will work well with both your desktop and your wallet's needs.

Standard wireless earbuds can become a mundane piece of tech lacking personality. If you are tired of boring white or black earbuds, check out the flashy Acefast Crystal (2) T8.

The BougeRV Yuma 200W CIGS solar panel name might be a mouthful, but it is quite a versatile solar panel that can be used across a variety of use cases.

You can turn off your Apple Watch telling you to stand, or purchase a standing desk to mitigate the awfulness of remaining sedentary at work — or you can get FlexiSpot's Sit2Go 2-in-1 fitness chair.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source