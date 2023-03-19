100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the best headphones to gift (and they're on sale now) – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Carolin Lehmann
Looking for a Christmas or Hanukkah gift that’s sure to wow? Why not gift the crave-worthy new Apple AirPods Pro 2? Read on to learn why these bestselling earbuds are one of our 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022.
Top products in this article:
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299
Apple AirPods always prove popular around the holiday season. They’re CBS Essentials bestsellers — our readers can’t get enough of these advanced Apple earbuds with better-than-ever noise cancellation technology.
Reviewers love them, especially for those who already own an older model of AirPods. Apple AirPods Pro 2 are rated 4.7 stars at Amazon.
“They’re worth the upgrade from the AirPods Pro first generation if you want a substantial improvement in audio quality and drastic improvement in noise cancellation,” reviewer Scora says.
“The sound improvement is not huge, but it is noticeable to me, especially on songs with more bass,” reviewer C adds. “The transparency mode is better, the battery life is longer, and the ability to charge from even an Apple watch charger is useful. Also being able to find the case if you misplace it, because of the built-in speaker, is a big deal.”
For these reasons, we’ve named Apple AirPods Pro 2 the best headphones to gift this holiday. It’s one of CBS Essentials’ 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you find your lost AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)
If you’d like to spend less or are just not sold on the new AirPod Pros, check out these alternatives.
The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They’re water resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.
Now on sale at Walmart for $170, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.
Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new-for-2022 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world’s best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears’ liking. They also have an “aware mode” that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.
If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there’s good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299
Want to save a little bit of money? The original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which once retailed for $279, have now been reduced to $199 at Amazon. The 4.3-star-rated earbuds offer 18 hours of listening (6 hours of listening time per charge with included charging case), IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and active noise canceling.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (reduced from $279)
Samsung’s highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)
Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they’re protected even when you’re sweating on them every day.
Beats Studio Buds, $150
It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it’s not. Last year’s holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there’s inflation — unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.
So it’s time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials’ 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We’ve based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.
Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple’s newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as air fryers), exercise equipment and so much more.
