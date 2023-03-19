iPhone 15 Pro Max could come as iPhone 15 Ultra: Report | Mint – Mint

The first mention of the iPhone 15 Ultra was heard last week after Apple launched its iPhone 14 at the Far Out event. According to analyst Mark Gruman, it would make sense for Apple to eventually rename its top end smartphone from ‘Pro Max’ to ‘Ultra’.

Apple, an American technology giant, has recently unveiled its iPhone 14 series on September 07. It has been only a few days since the launch of the iPhone 14 and rumors have already started about the iPhone 15. Two industry analysts suggest that Apple can rename its top of the line iPhone 15, which is presumed to carry iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker, as iPhone 15 Ultra.

The first mention of the iPhone 15 Ultra was heard last week after Apple launched its iPhone 14 at the Far Out event. According to analyst Mark Gruman, it would make sense for Apple to eventually rename its top end smartphone from ‘Pro Max’ to ‘Ultra’. He further suggests that renaming the device would be a lot simpler and would better match Apple’s newest naming strategy as reported in the Cupertino-based company’s M1 Pro, M1 Mx and M1 Ultra Mac chips.

Later, famous analyst Ming Chi Kuo tweeted that he believes Apple would create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.

Kuo tweeted, “Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market.” He might have implied that Apple might start offering exclusive features in the iphone 15 Pro Max.

For next year, Kuo has claimed that Apple would increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The technology giant might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo believes that the company is likely to do so via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales and profits. Apple also wants to increase the shipment allocation of the Pro models, thus further increasing the average selling price of its premium smartphones.

It is important to note that Apple is currently segregating its iPhones as non-pro and Pro iPhone models. The latest Pro models got a design change on the front and in the cameras the non-Pro phones came with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.

