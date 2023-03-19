GMC Raising Prices for Hummer EV Pickup and SUV Models – Car and Driver

GM says the increase of $6650 is due to costlier parts and logistics, and it applies to all orders placed starting tomorrow, June 18.

If you are all set to order a

GMC Hummer EV, the time is now. The prices for both the pickup and SUV models are rising by $6650, but orders placed before tomorrow, June 18, will not see an increase. That includes all existing orders; GMC says that 77,500 people have already placed reservations.

The new prices will apply to the upcoming EV3X, EV2X, and EV2 models. The EV3X, a three-motor version with 830 horsepower, will start at $106,645. The EV2X has a less powerful 625-hp two-motor setup and will start at $96,645. The $86,645 EV2 will be the last to arrive, and it also has 625 hp but a smaller battery pack estimated to provide 250 miles of range, versus the more expensive models’ range estimates of 300-plus miles. The initial run of 1000-hp Edition 1 models is already sold out and thus won’t see a price increase.

GMC says it hasn’t shifted the timeline for production of these various Hummer EV models. Those who ordered the EV3X pickup will be able to configure their trucks at some point this summer before deliveries begin this fall. The EV2X pickup will then arrive in spring 2023, with the EV2 pickup to follow in spring 2024. The SUV’s timeline is a bit later, with the Edition 1 arriving in early 2023, the EV3X and EV2X in spring 2023, the EV2 in spring 2024.

Despite being raised on a steady diet of base-model Hondas and Toyotas—or perhaps because of it—Joey Capparella nonetheless cultivated an obsession for the automotive industry throughout his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee. He found a way to write about cars for the school newspaper during his college years at Rice University, which eventually led him to move to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for his first professional auto-writing gig at Automobile Magazine. He has been part of the Car and Driver team since 2016 and now lives in New York City.



Hyundai Veloster Recalled Over Fire Concerns

Car Rental Spring Deals Are a Thing Again

Future Audi Lineup Will be Reconfigured, Renamed

Future EVs: Every Electric Vehicle Coming Soon

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Confirmed to Debut This Year

2024 Ferrari Roma Spider Features a Soft Top

Recall of 450K Hondas for Faulty Front Seatbelts

More Concepts Teased ahead of Easter Jeep Safari

Lia Block’s Subaru BRZ Livery Honors Late Father

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Starts at $80,920

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Makes Incremental Strides

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Adds Electrified Engines

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn a commission for purchases made through our links.

©Hearst Autos, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source