Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles – Reuters

Oct 10 (Reuters) – Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.

Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N), which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively.

Amazon-backed Rivian on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause the driver to lose steering control.

The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. read more

"We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations," RBC Capital Markets said on Monday. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

While the broad recall could hurt the brand and cause lingering credibility issues for future production, Wedbush Securities said it does not believe the recall would impact Rivian's production or delivery goals for the year.

Rivian's shares have fallen 67.3% this year, following a cut in production outlook and a selloff in equities driven by an uncertain macro-economic environment.

Wall Street expects Rivian to make 23,590 vehicles this year, according to Visible Alpha.

A local court in Georgia, where Rivian is building its $5-billion manufacturing plant, last week rejected a joint proposal by the state's Department of Economic Development and the company to secure local incentives for its project in the state.

The local development authority had said in May the company would gain incentives of $1.5 billion from the state.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Rui Nabeiro, the founder of Portugal's largest roasted coffee retailer Delta Cafes and one of the country's top entrepreneurs, has died at the age of 91, the company said on Sunday.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source