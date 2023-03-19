iPad Keyboards – Apple

Keyboards that have you covered.

iPad keyboards provide a great typing experience and lightweight, durable protection for your iPad. And they attach to iPad magnetically — no need for switches, plugs, and pairing.



The Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro and iPad Air. It features a great typing experience, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB‑C port for pass‑through charging, and front and back protection. The Magic Keyboard features a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach it magnetically and smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.



The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad companion. It features an incredible typing experience, a built-in trackpad to handle precision tasks, and a 14-key function row. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back panel that both attach magnetically to iPad. An adjustable stand offers smooth, continuous viewing. And the Magic Keyboard Folio helps iPad stay protected wherever you go.

iPad (10th generation)



The Smart Keyboard Folio is a comfortable keyboard when you need one, and it provides front and back protection when you don’t. Simply attach it and start typing.



The Smart Keyboard delivers a comfortable typing experience wherever you are and converts into a slim, durable front cover when you’re on the go.

The ultimate iPad experience with the most advanced technology.



Liquid Retina XDR display or Liquid Retina display

ProMotion technology

P3 wide color

Antireflective coating

M2 chip

12MP Ultra Wide

front camera

TrueDepth camera

system

12MP Wide camera

10MP Ultra Wide camera

4K video, ProRes

Face ID

USB‑C connector

Support for

Thunderbolt / USB 4

5G cellular

Supports Apple Pencil

(2nd generation)

Supports Magic

Keyboard

Serious performance in a thin and light design.



Liquid Retina display

—

P3 wide color

Antireflective coating

M1 chip

12MP Ultra Wide

front camera

—

12MP Wide camera

—

4K video

Touch ID in top button

USB‑C connector

—

5G cellular

Supports Apple Pencil

(2nd generation)

Supports Magic

Keyboard

The all‑new colorful iPad for the things you do every day.



Liquid Retina display

—

sRGB color

—

A14 Bionic chip

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

—

12MP Wide camera

—

4K video

Touch ID in top button

USB‑C connector

—

5G cellular

Supports Apple Pencil

(1st generation)

Supports Magic

Keyboard Folio

All the essentials in the most affordable iPad.



Retina display

—

sRGB color

—

A13 Bionic chip

12MP Ultra Wide

front camera

—

8MP Wide camera

—

1080p video

Touch ID in Home button

Lightning connector

—

4G LTE cellular

Supports Apple Pencil

(1st generation)

Supports

Smart Keyboard

The full iPad experience designed to fit in one hand.



Liquid Retina display

—

P3 wide color

Antireflective coating

A15 Bionic chip

12MP Ultra Wide

front camera

—

12MP Wide camera

—

4K video

Touch ID in top button

USB‑C connector

—

5G cellular

Supports Apple Pencil

(2nd generation)

Supports

Bluetooth keyboards

