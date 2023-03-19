Electric Cars 0-60 MPH Acceleration Comparison (US): Feb 14, 2022 – InsideEVs

Electric cars, thanks to the outstanding characteristics of electric motors, are very quick. In this post, we will check how out quick the currently available models in the US are (and multiple upcoming ones), as of early February 2022.
The comparison of acceleration times from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) includes models for which we were able to collect data.
Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (especially, the performance-oriented models, like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent data set, which means that we must include uncertainty of at least 0.1-0.2 seconds. It’s a brief comparison.
0-100 km/h (62 mph) times are usually 0.2 seconds or so higher.
The quickest electric car ever is the exotic Rimac Nevera, which easily beat the Tesla Model S Plaid at a drag strip. Its 0-60 mph time is as low as 1.85 seconds if a high-friction surface and one-foot roll-out are applied. However, as far as we know, it’s not yet been delivered to any customer in the US.
This is why the opening two models on the list are the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance. The Plaid is at 1.99 seconds, according to specs, with rollout subtracted (around 2.1-2.2 seconds in many real-world tests), and the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance is at around 2.5 seconds, according to specs. Then, we can see the Tesla Model X Plaid and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is expected to offer 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3 seconds, but our attention focuses more on the Rivian R1T, Rivian R1S and Tesla Model 3 Performance, which start at a much lower price level (far below six digits) and still offer 0-60 mph in 3.0-3.1 seconds, according to the marketing info.
The Tesla Model Y Performance and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance also do quite well at about 3.5 seconds.
The vast majority of all-electric cars on the list can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. Overall, there are almost no slow electric cars on the market and most of them are way quicker than average new cars.
The upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning, the Extended Range battery version, is expected to achieve a 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range, but it’s not included in the chart as we don’t have the exact number.
A table version of the comparison.
* some data estimated/unofficial
Some acceleration numbers are with a subtracted rollout.
In some cases, the EPA range column includes values expected/estimated (by a manufacturer) or carried over from the previous model year (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).
** Prices (MSRP, DST, federal tax credit values) as of February 9, 2022
*** only models for which data are available
For the latest data, check out our Compare EVs card here.
