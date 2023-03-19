DaVinci Resolve for iPad coming in Q4 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

20 October 2022

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is one of the most widely used apps for video editing and color correction among creators. The software has been available for PC, Mac and Linux for a number of years and is now making its debut on the Apple iPad line later this year.

Blackmagic will release DaVinci Resolve sometime in Q4 this year as a free app on the App Store for iPads running iPadOS 16 or later. There will be an option for an in-app purchase to bring the Resolve Premium feature suite though pricing is not yet detailed. There is no confirmation as to which iPad models will be supported apart from the M1 and M2 models.



DaVinci Resolve for iPad

Blackmagic confirmed DaVinci Resolve for iPad will feature several optimizations for the brand new M2 iPad Pro 12.9 including improved ProRes render performance, and support for the HDR display on the M1 and M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The iPadOS version will also be compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files and will support H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files. Users will also get support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well as the Magic Trackpad.

