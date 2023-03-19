Rivian Recalls SUVs, Trucks, and Vans to Fix a Steering Fastener … – Consumer Reports

Ad-free. Influence-free. Powered by consumers.

An improperly tightened fastener could affect steering

Electric startup Rivian has issued a recall, affecting most of the vehicles it has produced thus far. The recall includes 12,212 of the company’s R1S SUVs, R1T pickup trucks, and EDV delivery vans. The concern is that the front upper control arm and the steering knuckle retention fastener for each front wheel might not be properly torqued.

The risk is that an improperly torqued steering knuckle fastener could cause excessive tilt of the tire/wheel assembly (aka camber) or, in rare instances, a separation. Either condition would affect the driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall includes models produced between Dec. 10, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2022.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 24, 2022.

Vehicles recalled: 2022 R1S, R1T, and EDV vehicles.

The problem: The fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly tightened.

The fix: Rivian technicians will inspect and, as necessary, tighten the steering knuckle fastener, free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Rivian customer service at 888-748-4261.

NHTSA campaign number: 22V-744. Rivian’s number for this recall is FSAM 997.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

Stay informed about recalls that might affect your vehicle by using our Car Recall Tracker. Create a free account now to become a CR member.

Photo: Rivian

Jeff S. Bartlett

A New England native, I have piloted a wide variety of vehicles, from a Segway to an aircraft carrier. All told, I have driven thousands of vehicles—many on race tracks across the globe. Today, that experience and passion are harnessed at the CR Auto Test Center to empower consumers. And if some tires must be sacrificed in the pursuit of truth, so be it. Follow me on Twitter (@JeffSBartlett).

