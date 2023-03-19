Rivian Recalls SUVs, Trucks, and Vans to Fix a Steering Fastener … – Consumer Reports

Ad-free. Influence-free. Powered by consumers.
Get involved
Issues we work on
The payment for your account couldn’t be processed or you’ve canceled your account with us.
Sign In
We don’t recognize that sign in.
Your username maybe be your email address. Passwords are 6-20 characters with at least one number and letter.
We still don’t recognize that sign in.
Retrieve your username.
Reset your password.
*Required
*Required
Forgot your username or password?
Don’t have an account?
My account
Save products you love, products you own and much more!
Other Membership Benefits:
Suggested Searches
Cars
Car Ratings & Reviews
CARS
2023 Top Picks
Car Buying & Pricing
Which Car Brands Make the Best Vehicles?
Car Maintenance & Repair
Best Tire Values
Key Topics & News
CAR NEWS
Listen to the Talking Cars Podcast
Home & Garden
Bed & Bath
Top Picks for the Bathroom
Best Bath Towels
Lawn & Garden
TOP PICKS FROM CR
Best and Worst Snow Blowers
Home Improvement
Home Improvement Essential
Best Roofing Shingles of 2023
Home Safety & Security
HOME SAFETY
Best DIY Home Security Systems of 2023
Appliances
Kitchen
REPAIR OR REPLACE?
What to Do With a Broken Appliance
Small Appliances
TOP PICKS FROM CR
Best Small Kitchen Appliances
Laundry & Cleaning
Top Picks From CR
Best Laundry Gear & Vacuums
Heating, Cooling & Air
Saving Money
How to Lower Utility Bills When the Temperature Rises
Electronics
Home Entertainment
FIND YOUR NEW TV
Best TVs of 2023
Home Office
GET BETTER WIFI NOW
Best and Worst Home Internet Providers
Smartphones & Wearables
BEST SMARTPHONES
Find the Right Phone for You
Digital Security & Privacy
MEMBER BENEFIT
CR Security Planner
More
Take Action
An improperly tightened fastener could affect steering
Electric startup Rivian has issued a recall, affecting most of the vehicles it has produced thus far. The recall includes 12,212 of the company’s R1S SUVs, R1T pickup trucks, and EDV delivery vans. The concern is that the front upper control arm and the steering knuckle retention fastener for each front wheel might not be properly torqued.
The risk is that an improperly torqued steering knuckle fastener could cause excessive tilt of the tire/wheel assembly (aka camber) or, in rare instances, a separation. Either condition would affect the driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall includes models produced between Dec. 10, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2022.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 24, 2022.
Vehicles recalled: 2022 R1S, R1T, and EDV vehicles.
The problem: The fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly tightened.
The fix: Rivian technicians will inspect and, as necessary, tighten the steering knuckle fastener, free of charge.
How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Rivian customer service at 888-748-4261.
NHTSA campaign number: 22V-744. Rivian’s number for this recall is FSAM 997.
Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.
If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.
Stay informed about recalls that might affect your vehicle by using our Car Recall Tracker. Create a free account now to become a CR member.
Photo: Rivian Photo: Rivian
Jeff S. Bartlett
A New England native, I have piloted a wide variety of vehicles, from a Segway to an aircraft carrier. All told, I have driven thousands of vehicles—many on race tracks across the globe. Today, that experience and passion are harnessed at the CR Auto Test Center to empower consumers. And if some tires must be sacrificed in the pursuit of truth, so be it. Follow me on Twitter (@JeffSBartlett).
We respect your privacy. All email addresses you provide will be used just for sending this story.