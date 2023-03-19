Best Mac Black Friday Deals 2023 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and in 2023 it falls on Friday November 24. If you are looking for a great deal on a new Mac we’ll be checking all the best resellers in the U.S. and the U.K. to track down the best deals you can get in the Black Friday sales – and right now. We are here to help you save money on a new Mac for Black Friday.

We’ll start by sharing the best deals we found in 2022, to give you an idea of what to expect, including some for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, but we also deal with Apple’s laptops elsewhere, see: Best Black Friday MacBook Deals.

You will also find current deals for each desktop Mac – deals that are available at the time you are read this – so if it’s an iMac you are after look out for the live price comparison tables in that section. Or if you’re looking for a Mac mini you’ll find specific deals in the section below that. We also include deals for the Mac Studio.

We also share some shopping tips that should help you get the best deals available over Black Friday 2023.

Each year Apple holds a Black Friday four-day shopping event, but rather than offering discounts it just gives gift vouchers for certain products. In 2022 you could get gift cards with the following Mac purchases:

These are the biggest savings we saw for the iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro during Black Friday 2022:

U.S.

U.K.

U.S.

U.K.

U.S.

U.K.

U.S.

U.K.

Apple 24-inch iMac has an M1 chip and comes in a selection of different colors. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago, and while you may find a deal on one we wouldn’t recommend buying it. A Mac Studio or MacBook Pro would be a better choice.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you want to purchase an older 27-inch Intel iMac, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.

For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.

There are three Mac mini models on sale at Apple, two with M1 processors and one with an Intel chip – we don’t recommend the latter.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you want to purchase the an older Intel Mac mini, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.

For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.

Deals on the Mac Studio are rare, so if you’re in the market for this Mac and you see it on sale, pick it up.

U.S.:

U.K.:

