Hulu's New TV Shows and Movies (November 2022) – TV Guide

Jesse Eisenberg’s life is about to be turned upside-down

Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Hulu has only two things on its mind this November: Christmas and sex. It’s like someone spiked the hot cocoa in the office or something. On the original programming side, the documentary God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is already out and details the scandal behind Jerry Falwell Jr.’s downfall that involved his horny wife, a pool boy, and Jerry watching. There’s also Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes starring in the adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Askner’s biting divorce novel Fleishman Is in Trouble and Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales, which tells the story of the rise and fall of the once-famous male strip club chain.

For those of you who already have your Nativity scene on your lawn, Hulu is bringing in a ton of Christmas and holiday movies. Though to be honest, they aren’t the classics. Menorah in the Middle? A Christmas Movie Christmas? A Unicorn for Christmas? Dear Santa, please bring Hulu a holiday movie we recognize.

We’ve put together our picks for what to watch on Hulu in November, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Jerry Falwell Jr. had it all: a religious empire, millions of dollars, and a behind-the-scenes lifestyle that made him one of the sleaziest hypocrites in the world. His wife Becki liked to have sex with younger men, and Jerry liked to watch. Not sure where in the Bible it says that’s cool to do. This documentary film breaks down the scandal that saw Falwell resign from his post as president of the evangelical college Liberty University by letting the pool boy who was thrust into his Falwell’s life (and wife), Giancarlo Granda, tell all. Tom Arnold also makes an appearance in the documentary. When Tom Arnold is saying bad things about you, you know you’ve done something wrong. [Trailer]

In this FX-produced Hulu show (can’t we just call it a Hulu show?), Jesse Eisenberg plays a 41-year-old recently divorced dad who ventures into the world of online dating with much success of sex excess, but finds it hard to move on when his ex-wife (Claire Danes) goes missing, leaving him to parent his two children alone. Taffy Brodesser-Akner adapts her novel for the series, which looks at aging, divorce, and the unpredictability of life. Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, and Josh Radnor round out an impressive and likable cast. [Trailer]

November is most well-known for being turkey month, but Hulu is bringing the beef. This Boogie Nights-esque drama series stars Kumail Nanjiani as the Indian immigrant who birthed Chippendales, the once extremely popular strip club for women that thrived in the 1980s. But as the club began to expand and the brand began to bulge, drama between business partners broke out. Murray Bartlett, Dan Stevens, and Juliette Lewis also star. [Trailer]

Hulu continues its naughty November of sex-themed content by going all the way with model and actress Cara Delevingne as she explores taboos in this docuseries about pleasure. Delevingne, a self-proclaimed "prude," attends masturbation seminars, thumbs through porn libraries, and has her blood taken while she’s, uhh, at the height of passion. It’s a dirty job. [Trailer unavailable]

More on Hulu:

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

November 2

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

November 3

Dreaming Walls (2022)

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014)

November 7

Nektronic (2018)

November 8

War Dogs (2016)

November 9

All Rise: Season 3A

November 10

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

November 15

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2018)

2:22 (2017)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

The Dinner (2017)

November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4

FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble: Series Premiere

Country Chrstmas Album (2018)

My Old School (2022)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

The Forgiven (2022)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

November 20

Dual (2022)

November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

November 26

A Banquet (2021)

Alone Together (2022)

How to Please a Woman (2022)

November 29

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1

Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

November 14

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 30

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

The American (2010)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Girls (1994)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Children Of Men (2006)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deliver Us From Eva (2003)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Fight Club (1999)

Heist (2001)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hope Floats (1998)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Mary And The Witch’S Flower (2018)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Masterminds (2016)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Monster House (2006)

Multiplicity (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oblivion (2013)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Red Tails (2012)

Robin Hood (2010)

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Salt (2010)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

The Square (2017)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Talk To Her (2002)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Winchester (2018)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

