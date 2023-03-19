Mac Mini 2022: Release date, price, specs and design – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It has been almost two years since the last Mac Mini hit shelves, with Apple releasing the Mac Studio during its Spring showcase this year instead. It’s not clear if we will get the next-generation Mac Mini this year, with rumours pointing towards a 2023 release.

The current Mac Mini comes with either an Apple Silicon M1 or Intel chip. It seems likely that the next iteration of the mini PC will be powered by the upcoming Apple M2 processor.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Mac Mini 2022 and make sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating it whenever any new information comes out.

There are no details regarding the price for the Mac Mini 2022 just yet.

The existing Mac Mini 2020 currently costs $699/£699, so it’s likely that a new iteration would retain the same price.

We originally expected to meet the new Mac Mini during the Peek Performance event in March, but Apple announced the Mac Studio instead.

Since then, many have suggested that the release date will be pushed back to 2023. 9to5Mac claims that Apple did originally have plans to introduce high-end versions of the Mini this year, but they were ultimately scrapped in favour of the Mac Studio.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) now speculates that the next Mac Mini will have a release date of 2023, potentially launching alongside the M2 chipset, as well as the updated Mac Pro and iMac Pro.

[Updated]

2023: Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini https://t.co/NiloxXy0jv

However, it is also possible that the Mini could be announced in the coming months, with leaker LeaksApplePro (via Tom’s Guide) claiming that the M2 Mac Mini will be teased at WWDC 2022, which takes place on 6 June 2022.

Apple Leaker Jon Prosser (via Front Page Tech) has suggested that the new Mini could be even smaller than the 1.4-inch iteration. Prosser went on to say that it could feature a plexiglass-like top that will go over an aluminium enclosure, which should give it a sleek look.

Looking at the render below, this could be what the latest Mac Mini looks like, though since Apple did not create this image it is not certain that this will be the design.

Kuo (via MacRumors) indicates that the new Mini will keep the same form factor as the current model. Some are hoping that it may introduce a two-tone colour effect instead of the same single white or black colour scheme, with the Apple iMac 2021 also offering a variety of colour options.

Looking at the ports, some reports have indicated that it will offer up to four Thunderbolt USB-C ports (which is two more than the latest model) alongside an Ethernet port, HDMI and a power input.

The new Mac Mini has been tipped to feature the M2 chip, and possibly the M2 Pro chipset. Tom’s Guide has suggested that since the release of the Mac Studio, there will not be a refresh of the Mini with the existing M1 chip.

From what we know, it looks like the M2 chip will feature 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores and that it will be built on a 4nm node, though you should take these specs with a pinch of salt for now.

It’s also likely that Apple will finally ditch the high-end Intel configurations of the Mac Mini, as the company looks to complete the transition over to Apple Silicon.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews for more Apple news as we will be updating this hub whenever more rumours and news becomes available.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

