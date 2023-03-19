Everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2, available for preorder – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
Apple has unveiled brand new additions to its tech lineup: the Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. The mobile devices include a number of upgrades over previous models, such as better cameras, longer-lasting batteries and more powerful processors.
Here’s what you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2, plus how to get them.
Top products in this article
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB), $800 (free with eligible trade-in)
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
The Sept. 7 Apple event, streamed live on the internet, happened in three parts. First, the tech giant unveiled the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch 8 Ultra. These wearables have new features the Apple Watch 7 doesn’t, such as better health monitoring for women.
The unveiling of the Apple Watch 8 Ultra, a device aimed at outdoor sports enthusiasts, marks the first time Apple released a “pro” version of its signature watch.
Apple also introduced a new version of its popular earbuds called the Apple AirPods Pro 2. They boast better noise cancellation and better audio, plus better battery life. The case has been redesigned as well.
Finally, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The new phones feature Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip, an improved Retina display, better battery life and improved cameras. The iPhone 14 will be available in a new blue color (as well as starlight, midnight, purple and red), while the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in a new deep purple hue.
The Apple Watch, iPhone 14 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now available for preorder. The official release dates will be staggered. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will are scheduled for release on Sept. 16. The new Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 devices will release on Sept. 23, Lastly, the iPhone 14 Plus will be available Oct. 7.
The Apple Watch 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are currently available for preorder on Amazon.
Apple’s new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model. For starters, the new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13. The new phone also promises improved, “all-day” battery life.
The Apple iPhone 14 will run the new Apple iOS 16 operating system. (Older phones will get this upgrade as well.)
The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. New modes promise to improve low-light photography and better capture video of moving subjects.
The Apple iPhone 14 adds two new safety features: crash detection and emergency SOS. When your phone detects a severe car crash, it will contact emergency services for you and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS, meanwhile, is designed to help you connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity.
The iPhone 14 is available in two versions: One with a 6.1-inch display screen and a larger iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen. Apple has decided to ditch the iPhone Mini this year, so these are the only two sizing options for the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 14 is available for preorder now. The Apple iPhone 14 will officially release on Sept. 16, while iPhone 14 Plus models will release on Oct. 7.
Several carriers offering special discounts on the iPhone 14, including increased trade-in credits and incentives for new customers. To learn more about switching carriers, read our article on how to choose the best wireless carrier for the Apple iPhone 14. Otherwise, preorder the new iPhone 14 from your preferred carrier now.
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB), $800 (free with eligible trade-in)
The larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is also available for pre-order. Keep in mind that this model will not be delivered until Oct 7.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB), $900 (free with eligible trade-in)
The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Plus are also getting major upgrades. Arguably the biggest update is the inclusion of Apple’s new A16 bionic chip. Apple is sticking with the A15 chip for the standard iPhone 14, but shoppers that opt for a Pro model will get the enhanced chip for even better performance. The new iPhone Pro will also offer a brighter display, an always-on display option and a more personalized lockscreen.
The iPhone 14 Pro will include Apple’s new Dynamic Island, a design change that will display alerts at the top of your phone without disrupting your current activities. Each alert will have a different alert design to easily differentiate them. The Dynamic Island will also help you track background activities such as music, timers, or calls. The Dynamic Island will replace the notch seen in prior iPhone Pro models.
The Pro models are getting even more camera upgrades than the standard iPhone 14. The new model will see significant improvements with a 48MP main camera, plus there’s a new 12MP ultra-wide camera in the mix. The new camera system will offer improved focus, range and color. Apple has also made improvements to the camera flash system.
The iPhone 14 Pro is also available in a Pro Plus version, with a larger phone screen with a 6.7-inch screen and a larger battery. The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Plus will start at $1,099. Delivery for the Pro and Pro Plus will begin on Sept. 16.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB), $1,000 (free with eligible trade-in)
The larger 6.7-inch Pro Max is also available for pre-order now.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,100 (as low as $400 with eligible trade-in)
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women’s health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman’s monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options will be available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model will start at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
(If you want to get one for yourself and one for a friend or family member, head over to Verizon for a buy-one-get-one Apple Watch 8 deal.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
Apple Watch SE, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent’s iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It’s a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.
The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular. It is available for preorder now.
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279
The Apple Watch 8 Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
The Apple Watch 8 Ultra will feature a large 47mm display screen. You can preorder the new smartwatch from your preferred carrier now.
Apple Watch 8 Ultra, starting at $799
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature a significantly upgraded wireless chip, the H2 chip, for improved audio functionality. The AirPods 2 Pro also feature a new low distortion driver for clearer audio. Plus, you can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy for sound that’s truly custom to you.
Another big upgrade: The Apple AirPods Pro 2 claim to have two-times-better noise cancellation than the previous model.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, though Apple has introduced touch controls to the AirPods 2. You also get a new extra-small ear tip option. The case has been redesigned too, with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to aid you in finding the case when lost.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249
Now that the latest models have been announced, you can score some deals on last year’s models of the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and more.
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality.
Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $169 (reduced from $179)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon now.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $594 (reduced from $799)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $280 (reduced from $329)
