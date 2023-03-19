Early Prime Day 2022 deal: Get a Fire TV Stick for just $16.99 (58 … – Mashable

SAVE $23: Prime members can score a third-gen Fire TV Stick with an Alexa Voice Remote(Opens in a new tab) on Amazon for only $16.99 (normally $39.99) through July 9. This matches its all-time low Black Friday price for a 58% savings.
Upgrading your TV with a streaming hub and a virtual assistant hasn’t been this cheap in a minute.
Now through July 9, Amazon has the third-generation Fire TV Stick(Opens in a new tab) on sale for just $16.99 as part of its early Prime Day festivities. (Note that the deal is only open to Prime members(Opens in a new tab).) That’s a 58% discount on its $39.99 MSRP and an exact match of its all-time low price from last Black Friday(Opens in a new tab).
Released in fall 2020 alongside the pared-down Fire TV Stick Lite(Opens in a new tab) ($29.99), this portable gadget can bring Full HD streaming and live TV to any display with an HDMI port that supports 1080p or 720p at 60/50 Hz — just plug it into that port and you’re good to go. It ships with a third-gen Alexa Voice Remote from 2021, which will let you control and sift through your streaming library using voice commands.
A quick PSA that this Fire TV Stick does not support 4K streaming; that job belongs to the aptly named Fire TV Stick 4K(Opens in a new tab), which was $39.99 at the time of writing (down 20% from a $49.99 MSRP). That’s not necessarily a bad thing if you’re not planning on upgrading to a 4K TV, and $17 is still a bargain even if it’s just a short-term streaming solution. Still, we figured we’d mention it just in case.
Haley is a Mashable shopping reporter based in Chicago. Before joining the team, she covered politics for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, wrote about exotic pet ownership for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, and blogged for several Jersey Shore stars. In her free time, she enjoys playing video games and hanging out with her parrot (Melon) and dog (Pierogi). You can follow her on Twitter at @haleyhenschel(Opens in a new tab) or reach her via email at [email protected].
