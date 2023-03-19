Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and … – MacRumors

The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly.



Key dates to remember:

In addition, the first reviews of the new iPads will likely be shared this week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Dates have yet to be announced for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but it should take place in early June.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source