Logitech website lists unreleased iPad Pro models – 9to5Mac

We’re widely expecting Apple to release new versions of its iPad Pro as soon as next month. Ahead of Apple’s rumored October event, Logitech has updated the website for its Crayon stylus to reference these yet-unannounced new iPad Pro models. Usually, we’re hesitant to put too much weight behind accessory makers referencing unreleased Apple products, but this one is a bit different.

Logitech’s website for the Crayon Digital Pencil includes a list of all iPad models with which the accessory works. Recently, the company has added two new models to this list:

The upcoming iPad Pro updates will indeed be the fourth-generation of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple works closely with Logitech on its Crayon Digital Pencil. This is why Logitech can offer the only third-party stylus that has the same functionality within iPadOS as Apple’s own Apple Pencil accessory. The Logitech Crayon was first announced during Apple’s special event focused on education in March of 2018.

Because Apple works exclusively with Logitech on this, it’s likely that Logitech does have information in some capacity about upcoming iPad Pro updates. Furthermore, this could be an indication that Logitech is preparing a new version of its Crayon accessory that doesn’t use Lightning.

Alongside these new iPad Pro updates, Apple is also preparing a new version of its entry-level iPad that switches from Lightning to USB-C for charging. This iPad 10 model isn’t yet listed on Logitech’s website, though.

Unfortunately, Logitech’s listing doesn’t go in-depth on what to expect from these new iPad Pro updates. The new iPad Pro models are expected to be announced at an Apple Event sometime in October.

