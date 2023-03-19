i–Shock! iPhone 15 Ultra price likely to be higher than iPhone 14 Pro Max – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The growing number of iPhone 15 leaks and rumours are already making iPhone fans get excited about what is coming in terms of hardware and to worry, about the cost! To be more specific, the iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than the current flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, LeaksApplePro tweet reads. If the rumour turns out to be true, then the top-end model of the 2023’s iPhone series will have a much higher entry price when compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will be an unpleasant surprise for fans. However, the leaskster doesn’t reveal the exact price for the iPhone 15 Ultra yet, but it will certainly cost more than the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is £1199 / $1099.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the Apple iPhone 15 lineup. While, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro will remain. However, the previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a first-of-its-kind dual-selfie camera on an iPhone and a titanium chassis which is approx 35 times more expensive than the currently used material of stainless steel on Pro Max, Forbes reported.

Apart from these, the iPhone 15 series has been touted to replace the exclusive Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port. It is also expected that the new periscope telephoto lens camera will be rolled out on the iPhone 15 models. And, just like the iPhone 14 series pattern, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Ultra are expected to pack a new A17 Bionic chipset.

However, from specs to price, all of these are predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup that may or may not come true. Hence, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

