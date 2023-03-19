The 1619 Project – Hulu – Hulu Press

The Handmaid’s Tale Updated 10/12/19

Here are the files this media kit.

The Handmaid’s Tale

TheHandmaidsTale_Show_Package.zip

1.5MB

Check back at a later date for this media kit.

File Size: 81mb

Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project,” is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.

In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear,” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award®-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

CAST:

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

DIRECTORS

Original Streaming Date: February 9, 2023

Through Nikole Hannah-Jones’ family story and one Georgia community fighting for restitution, “Justice” examines the historical events that denied Black Americans the opportunity to build generational wealth and what is owed to descendants of slavery.

Directed By: Jonathan Clasberry & Roger Ross Williams

Original Streaming Date: February 9, 2023

A family’s tragic loss. A dramatic day in the life of a protestor. “Fear” explores how modern policing, surveillance and the criminalization of Black Americans draw roots from the slavery era fear of Black rebellion and centuries-long quest for freedom.

Directed By: Phil Bertelsen

Original Streaming Date: February 2, 2023

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ family and current labor battles are the lens for “Capitalism”, which explores how slavery formed the bedrock of American capitalism and how this foundation of brutality continues to permeate our deeply unequal economic system.

Directed By: Christine Turner

Original Streaming Date: February 2, 2023

From Motown’s wide popularity to funk’s rebellious independence to today’s genre-breaking musicians, “Music” celebrates the “uncapturable spirit” of Black music and maintains that Black music IS American Music.

Directed By: Kamilah Forbes

Original Streaming Date: January 26, 2023

“Race” examines the construct of race as a political invention created to justify the economic exploitation of African people during slavery and promote white supremacy, while tracing the impact that has had on Black women’s bodies and reproductive lives.

Directed By: Shoshana Guy and Naimah Jabali-Nash

Original Streaming Date: January 26, 2023

Told through Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones’ personal story, historical events and the modern fights for voting rights, “Democracy” explores Black America’s centuries-long fight to democratize America and hold it to its founding ideals.

Directed By: Roger Ross Williams

There are no synopses matching your criteria. Update your filter selections to view more synopses.

The Handmaid’s Tale

TheHandmaidsTale_Show_Package.zip

1.5MB

Select the file type(s) below you would like to bundle in your downloadable package. Be aware that your file size will increase.

File Size: 0

No results were found.

Forgot Password?

By accessing the Hulu Press Site, you agree to the Terms Of Use. The content on the Press Site is for one-time, domestic (U.S.), editorial use only by domestic (U.S.-based and U.S.-targeted) outlets only – no commercial use is permitted. Shared access to the Press Site is prohibited; each individual must sign up for an account.

Provide your press credentials and gain acess to Hulu media assets.

Looking to watch Hulu Original content?

A separate login is required to access Hulu’s Screening Room

If you’re a member of the media, and don’t have access, please contact media@hulu.com to request a login.

source