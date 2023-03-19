Apple iPhone 15 Pro might come with ‘Thunderbolt’ port: Report | Mint – Mint

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Apple analyst, the alleged upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3, reported Gizmochina.

Apple, a Cupertino based company, is likely to bring a Thunderbolt port in its iPhone 15 Pro for high speed data transfer, as per a report. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Apple analyst, the alleged upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3, reported Gizmochina.

Reportedly, the Thunderbolt 3 port will feature bandwidth of up to 40Gbps. The port is expected to offer a performance boost and it will transfer data speedily. It will help the users when they want to transfer heavy files.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple plans to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Meanwhile, features of iPhone 15 Ultra have been buzzing the internet for a while now. In the latest, details have leaked about the upcoming iPhone. A latest tweet by industry insider LeaksApplePro suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra “will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.” The tipster does not reveal the exact price though, but it does give an idea on how the device could be priced.

The high-end model of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a price tag of $1,099 or ₹1,89,900 in India. The tweet says that iPhone 15 Ultra could cost ‘substantially more’ than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which means the price will be higher than this.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be a new iPhone model coming under iPhone 15 series. It is said to replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other models may remain the same – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is tipped to have a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones. The smartphone is said to come with a dual front camera, a first for iPhones.



