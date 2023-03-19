Rivian Cranked Up Production in Second Quarter at Illinois Factory – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/rivian-cranked-up-production-in-second-quarter-at-illinois-factory-11657115404
Listen to article
(2 minutes)
Rivian Automotive Inc. said it produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter, the latest in the electric-vehicle maker’s efforts to overcome
parts shortages and production snarls to fulfill orders for waiting customers.
The second-quarter production figures, released Wednesday morning in a regulatory filing, are a sharp increase over the 2,553 vehicles it manufactured in the first three months of 2022. The company also said it delivered 4,467 vehicles to customers, compared with 1,227 vehicles in the previous quarter.
5 hours ago
Live Coverage
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Live Coverage
5 hours ago
18 hours ago
5 hours ago
18 hours ago
March 18, 2023
4 hours ago
17 hours ago
Continue reading your article with
a WSJ subscription
Already a subscriber?
Sign In
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.