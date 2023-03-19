Amazon drops Apple's Mac mini to just $569.99 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Amazon’s cheapest M1 Mac mini deal is back, with the 256GB model dipping to $569.99 thanks to a $30 instant rebate stacked with $99.01 in bonus savings at checkout.

The return of the lowest price we’ve seen is back at Amazon, with the standard M1 model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD discounted to $569.99 ($130 off MSRP).

The markdown is in the form of a $30 cash rebate combined with $99.01 in extra savings at checkout. At press time, units are in stock now, making it a great buy for Father’s Day.

Compare prices on every Mac mini configuration

Prefer additional memory or more storage? Check out the AppleInsider M1 Mac mini Price Guide for the best deals on every Mac mini model, included loaded configurations with 16GB of memory and terabytes of storage. You can also take advantage of exclusive coupon offers on AppleCare for the Mac mini.

M1 Mac mini Prices M1, 8GB, 256GB $519.00 PON

$649.99 $549.00 $549.00 $549.00 sold out $519.00 sold out

Save $180.00 M1, 8GB, 512GB $749.00 PON

$749.00 $764.99 sold out $749.00 sold out sold out $859.00

Save $150.00 M1, 8GB, 1TB $1,099.00 PON

sold out $1,099.00 sold out sold out

Save $0.00 M1, 8GB, 2TB $1,499.00 PON

sold out sold out sold out sold out

Save $0.00 M1, 16GB, 256GB $899.00 PON

$899.00 sold out sold out $1,499.00

Save $0.00 M1, 16GB, 512GB $919.00 PON

$1,099.00 sold out sold out $919.00

Save $180.00 M1, 16GB, 1TB $1,099.00 PON

$1,199.00 sold out sold out $1,099.00

Save $200.00 M1, 16GB, 2TB $1,499.00 PON

$1,674.99 sold out sold out $1,499.00

Save $200.00

Tech resellers are also running specials on additional hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Use coupon code APINSIDER with this pricing link in the same browsing session.

