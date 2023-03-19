How to pick the right Apple Watch size for you in 2023 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $369, a discount of $30 over the Apple Store price. The latest Apple wearable is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
But before you buy one, you may be asking yourself: Which size is right for me? The 41mm or the slightly more expensive 45mm? If you need help deciding which wearable is right for you, then we’re here to help.
On one hand, there’s no science to choosing between the 41mm and 45mm case. Even Apple says the selection process comes down to “personal taste.” So, ask yourself some basic questions. Like, do you want a bigger display screen (which is actually the line’s biggest display screen yet)? Then you probably want the 45mm. As an added bonus, you’ll also get more pixels, and, in some instances, larger display text.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $499
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm), $369 (regularly $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular 45mm), $499 (regularly $529)
There are also dollars-and-cents considerations in an Apple Watch purchase: The 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 costs less than the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8.
The 41mm model, which starts at $399 on Apple, is on sale for $369 at Walmart and Amazon.
The 45mm model, meanwhile, is on sale for $499 at both Walmart and Amazon.
The Apple Watch Ultra is listed at $799. It’s not on sale, but it’s a great choice if you’re a serious athlete looking for functions such as improved navigation for outdoor expeditions and an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
According to Apple, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 is sized for wrists between 130mm and 200mm. (That’s roughly 5 inches to 8 inches, if you’re rusty in the metric system.)
The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is sized for wrists between 140mm to 220mm, or, roughly 5.5 inches to 8.5 inches.
The 45mm model also has a extra-large band option; that band is for wrists between 160mm and 245mm, or, about 6 inches to nearly 10 inches.
Something else to consider: Some makers of Apple Watch fashion bands only make models for the smaller, 41mm version. Then again, some make them for both versions, so just be sure to check. Apple’s own Milanese loop fashion band, for instance, is available for both the 41mm and 45mm models.
Apple Watch Milanese loop band, $99
Now that you’ve picked the right Apple Watch size (and the best Apple Watch for you), pick out some home gym essentials to use while you record your workouts with your new wearable. Turn your office or spare room into a home gym. These apartment-friendly workout setups will transform your space and your body.
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year’s resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)
This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.
Gaiam home gym kit, $37 (reduced from $40)
Yoga is a great home fitness activity that doesn’t require too much space. It’s also a great midday workout for remote workers who need to get some movement in and de-stress during their work breaks.
This yoga starter kit for Gaiam has everything that you need to start practicing yoga at home. The starter set includes a nonslip yoga mat, a six-foot-long yoga strap and a yoga block.
Gaiam yoga starter kit, $35 (reduced from $50)
FightCamp is an at-home boxing gym experience that combines boxing and bodyweight exercises to give the user a full-body workout. The fitness device tracks your movements to show your progress and help you improve your boxing skills over time.
FightCamp packages are fully customizable, with the essentials – trackers and a bag – starting at $499.
FightCamp, $499 and up
This home gym cage set is great for home gym weight training. The cage system features a high-pulley let tower, low pulley station, adjustable weight bench and contoured foam roller pads for a complete workout.
Marcy Pro home gym fitness cage set, $350 (reduced from $400)
This compact home gym system can give you a full body workout with over 65 potential exercises. The Bowflex Power Rods can be used to adjust the resistance from as low as 5 lbs to up to 210 lbs. It features an integrated lat tower and a removable leg extension/curl attachment.
Bowflex Xceed home gym, $699 (reduced from $999)
The Bowflex Blaze is one of Bowflex’s most popular home gym systems. It currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It features a folding bench, adjustable pulleys, a lat bar, a squat bar, hand-grip/ankle cuffs and a leg curl attachment.
Like the Bowflex Xceed, the Blazy home gym system offers up to 210 lbs of resistance. However, it is upgradable to 310 or 410 lbs if you need higher resistance.
Bowflex Blaze home gym, $799 (reduced from $1,099)
FITURE uses motion-engine technology to track key movement points on your body to provide real-time form feedback. The reflective fitness device can offer tips to correct your technique, improve your workout, power seamless gesture controls and reduce the risk of injury.
Explore popular classes including strength, boxing, yoga, cardio sculpt, pilates, barre, HIIT, stretching, meditation and customized workouts.
FITURE Core smart workout mirror home gym, $1,195 (reduced from $1,495)
If the weather outside is frightful, you might as well workout inside where it’s warm. We’ve found treadmill deals that suit a variety of budgets.
The NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill is equipped with one-touch, zero to 10 percent incline control, can reach speeds of up to 10 mph, and be folded up into the frame for storage. It has a 300-pound capacity.
“Precise and well-crafted, the unit smoothly folds upright to reduce the footprint in my living space,” reviewer Morgan Powers says. “The console immediately synced with my home Wi-Fi. Graphics/audio on the 10-inch monitor are crystal clear.”
The treadmill is available in two varieties: one with a five-inch display screen; and, one with a 10-inch display screen.
NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (5″ inch display screen), $699
NordicTrack T Series 6.5 S treadmill (10″ inch display screen), $999
Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5 percent to 20 percent, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. RIght now you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.
Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999)
Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699)
This 4.3-star-rated Echelon Stride Treadmill features a 20″ x 55″ deck, a 10 percent max incline and a max speed of 12 mph. Heart rate sensors are integrated into the handlebars. Includes a 30-day free trial to Echelon Premiere, which offers access to 3,000 live and on-demand classes by fitness professionals.
Echelon Stride Treadmill, $1,170 (reduced from $1,300)
Consider this under-desk treadmill if you work from home and want to get more movement into your daily routine. This motorized walking and jogging treadmill offers 12 preset exercise modes as well as the option to manually adjust the setting for your perfect workout.
Redliro under desk treadmill, $319 after coupon (reduced from $480)
Know someone who works from home and doesn’t have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it’s not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.
Choose from five colors.
WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $550 (regularly $600)
The T7643 walking treadmill by Sunny Health & Fitness would make an excellent addition to your home gym. The treadmill boasts a 19.5-inch-wide surface for walking or running, and an above-average weight capacity of 350 pounds. It’s equipped with two bottle holders, and a space for your tablet or phone.
A good fit for speed walkers and light joggers, the T7643 walking treadmill can reach speeds up to 6 mph. The built-in digital monitor displays your burned calories, speed and distance covered. The treadmill’s deck can be folded into the frame. Plus, it’s on sale right now on Amazon.
Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $550 (reduced from $770)
The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill can be used as a traditional treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 7.5 mph, or folded down and used as a walking treadmill that will max out at 2.5 mph. The sturdy frame and shock-absorbing, multi-layer design will keep your workout quiet and comfortable.
The 2-in-1 Superfit treadmill would make a great addition to any home office for the remote worker trying to get in their steps between (or even during) meetings. Just add a standing desk into the mix, and you’re good to go.
Available in seven colors. Prices vary by color. The price listed below is for the blue model.
Goplus 2 in 1 Superfit folding treadmill (blue), $360 (reduced from $500)
This folding treadmill has three incline options and an LED monitor that tracks your speed, distance, calories burned, time and pulse. It has a shock-absorbing system that protects your knees and ankles and takes only 15 minutes to assemble.
Runow folding treadmill, $480 (reduced from $700)
We’ve found stationary bikes that suit a wide variety of budgets. Shop bikes from Peloton, Schwinn and more.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton’s entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,195 (regularly $1,445)
This indoor cycling bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.
Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $799 (reduced from $1,199)
This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.
Schwinn Fitness IC3, $699 (reduced from $799)
This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.
Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $220 with coupon (reduced from $440)
This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike’s handlebars, as it doesn’t come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.
Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $370 (reduced from $399)
Rowing has become the hot new fitness trend. Shake up your fitness routine in 2023 with a new rower for your home gym.
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. Rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.
Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.
Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (regularly $2,495)
Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,701 (regularly $2,951)
The Hydrow Rower’s small-space-suitable successor features a 16-inch HD screen, stainless steel seat track, durable polymer frame and an adjustable footbed. Despite its smaller size, the Hydrow Wave also fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.
Hydrow Wave rowing machine, $1,695
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)
