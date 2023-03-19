Speedy Apple iPad Air 4 gets nifty US$100 price cut across all … – Notebookcheck.net

Best Buy has cut the price of the iPad Air 4 across all memory, connectivity, and color configurations. The 64 GB variant of the 2020 tablet is now reduced from US$599.99 to US$499.99 while the beefy 256 GB model has been cut from US$749.99 to US$649.99. These are for the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad Air 4, with unlocked devices costing US$629.99 (formerly US$729.99) and US$779.99 (previously US$879.99), respectively.
Shoppers can select one of five colors for their new Apple iPad Air 4 tablet, which includes sky blue, space gray, green, rose gold, and silver. The 10.9-inch slate is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chip and is suitably svelte at just 0.24 inches (6.1 mm) in depth. The 4th-generation iPad Air weighs in at only one pound so is suitable for extended use in the hand, and it scored a very impressive 91% in our thorough review.
The reduction in price of the iPad Air 4 is further indication that Apple may be preparing to release a 5th-generation slate this spring. There have been reports of a new iPad Air 5 being tested and prepped for a launch this year, possibly bringing an A15 processor with it. The first ever iPad Air was released in 2013, came with 1 GB of RAM, and it sported the Apple A7 chip that was also found in the iPhone 5S.
Buy the unlocked iPad Air 4 with 256 GB storage on Best Buy
