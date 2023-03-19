Best Mac Cyber Monday Deals 2023 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Buying a new Mac than during the Cyber Monday sales is a great way to save money, and in 2023 Cyber Monday will fall on Monday November 27. Cyber Monday concludes the big Black Friday sales – which generally begin at the beginning of November. In 2023 Black Friday falls on Friday November 24.

We have high hopes for the Cyber Monday sales in 2023 based on the excellent deals we saw on Cyber Monday in 2022. If you are curious to see what the Mac deals were like for Cyber Monday 2022 read on!

Below we share the top Mac deals we saw for Cyber Monday 2022 – but, if you are looking for deals that are current, you can scroll down to find the best pricing right now for each Mac model.

Otherwise, join us here in November 2023 for all the best deals on Apple’s iMac, Mac mini and Mac Studio. We’ll be doing all the hard work for you, checking the top Mac resellers in the U.S. and U.K. to bring you the biggest savings. Read on to find out how you can save money on a new Apple Mac in the Cyber Monday 2023 sales.

If you are looking for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals head over to our dedicated round-up of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

We’ve listed the top deals for each model of desktop Mac, so if you’re after an iMac you can jump straight to that section, and below that are deals specific to the Mac mini. We’ve also found some Mac Studio deals.

In 2022 Apple held a Black Friday four-day shopping event, with Cyber Monday being the last day you could take advantage. Apple doesn’t discount its products, rather it offers gift cards in varying denominations when you purchase another Apple product. Note that not all Apple devices were included, but if you were buying from Apple, the following devices came with a gift card deal:

We’ve also been hunting for the best discounts on Macs from reputable Mac resellers, and here are some of the best iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro available right now:

Apple 24-inch iMac features the M1 chip and is available in a range of colors. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago and, while you may find a deal on this now-obsolete model, we wouldn’t recommend buying it. We feel that a Mac Studio or MacBook Pro would be the better choice.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you want to purchase an older 27-inch Intel iMac, there are deals to be had, although we would suggest that the Mac Studio (deals below) would be a better choice.

Three Mac mini models are currently sold by Apple, two if which have the M1 processor while one runs an Intel chip – we don’t recommend the latter.

U.S.:

U.K.:

If you do decide to purchase the older Intel model, there are still deals to be had, but we would recommend you instead look to the Mac Studio.

Deals on the Mac Studio tend to be rare, so if you’re in the market for this Mac make sure you snap it up when you see a good deal.

U.S.:

U.K.:

