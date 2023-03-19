Rivian says it’s on track to deliver 25,000 vehicles this year – TechCrunch

Rivian said Wednesday the company produced 4,401 electric vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, and delivered 4,467 during the quarter ended June 30.

“These figures remain in line with the company’s expectations, and it believes it is on track to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance previously provided,” Rivian said in a statement.

In the first quarter of 2022, Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles and delivered 1,227. That includes a mix of the Rivian R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV and the EDV commercial electric vans it is making for Amazon.

The numbers show that Rivian has bucked the trend set by Tesla and other EV makers during the first half of the year. On Saturday, Tesla reported that its deliveries fell quarter over quarter for the first time in two years.

Tesla said it delivered 254,695 electric vehicles globally in the second quarter, a nearly 18% drop from the 310,048 deliveries reported for the first quarter of the year. The automaker said supply chain constraints and the COVID-19-induced closures of its China Gigafactory have hampered its growth.

Lucid has cut its 2022 production outlook to 12,000 to 14,000 units, down from its original plan to build 20,000 vehicles.

Rivian, which launched late last year in one of the largest IPOs in U.S. history, said in May that it set a target to own more than 10% of the global market eventually.

The automaker’s top priority this summer is ramping up production at its Normal factory by introducing a second shift. It also plans to break ground on a $5 billion facility in Georgia, which awarded the automaker the state’s largest-ever incentives package of $1.5 billion.

