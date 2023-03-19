New AirPods Pro Charging Case's Lanyard Loop Potentially … – MacRumors

Lumafield today shared CT scan images of the second-generation AirPods Pro charging case, providing a look at internal changes to the case.



While the basic layout of the case appears to be similar to the original, Lumafield discovered that the newly added “lanyard loop” is internally connected to the Lightning connector, which interfaces with the logic board, leading the company to speculate that the metal insert might double as an antenna for the U1 chip or serve some other additional purpose.

There’s a new metal eyelet on the side of the case. Apple says it’s for a lanyard, but it seems to serve an additional purpose: it’s 4 mm deep and 18 mm long, with a hidden tail that’s connected to a metal pad around the Lightning port. Perhaps it’s an antenna to support improved “Find My” tracking.

The U1 chip enables Find My support, allowing users to track the location of the charging case in the Find My app on their iPhone or on iCloud.com. The case features a new built-in speaker that can emit a chime to help with finding it.



Other improvements to the charging case include water resistance, support for the Apple Watch’s magnetic charging puck, and longer battery life.

The new AirPods Pro launched last Friday and are priced at $249 in the United States.

