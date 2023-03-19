The new Bing: Microsoft unveils its ChatGPT-like, AI-powered … – Search Engine Land

sel logo

Microsoft will launch a new, AI-powered search engine that people can chat with, ask questions, or even use to create content.

We learned this today from Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft today at a special Microsoft press event in Redmond, Wash. I’m live in attendance, along with Search Engine Land editor Nicole Farley to get our first look at the new Bing.

ChatGPT coming to search. A month ago, we reported that Microsoft was planning to add ChatGPT to search. But now it’s been confirmed by Microsoft. Bing will be using a new ChatGPT designed for search.

Microsoft said this version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT is faster, more accurate and customized specifically for search, using GPT-3.5.

New homepage. We reported on Microsoft Bing’s ChatGPT interface being spotted in the wild, but here is Microsoft officially unveiling the new Bing homepage:

With the new homepage, Bing greets searchers with the message “Ask me anything.” Bing tells searchers they can ask questions and get complete answers.

Core search changes. Microsoft also announced new core search index improvements. The company said it applied AI to Bing’s core search ranking engine and the result was a huge improvement in relevancy.

What Bing’s search results look like. Here’s our first look at what the new Bing search results incorporating ChatGPT will look like:

The results appear on the right side of the search results page and include annotations that cite sources.

It can provide more “real-time” answers, using the Bing index:

Microsoft admitted that these results won’t always be perfect, which is why there will be feedback links.

You can also switch between search and chat:

Bing can also create content and inspiration. Here’s what that looks like:

Bing can rewrite code from one language to another. Here’s what that looks like:

Prometheus model. Microsoft said it is using its Prometheus model to power these AI integrations. Microsoft said the model helps:

Why we care. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella opened the event by calling these incredibly exciting times. And he’s right. They are. We are watching AI technology reshape, perhaps even “revolutionize” search. The addition of AI chat to search by Google and Microsoft Bing will have major implications for everyone in search marketing.

Half of people’s searches go unanswered. According to Microsoft:

Some other interesting stats from Microsoft and context on why it’s time for a “new approach” with search:

Preview. Microsoft said it will be previewing the new Bing today on desktop, where you can do some sample queries and sign-up to get on the waitlist. More people will get the preview in the coming weeks. You can try to gain access yourself at bing.com/new.

Dig deeper. Here’s Bing’s announcement Reinventing search with a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge, your copilot for the web.

More in my Twitter thread:

@yusuf_i_mehdi talks about how Bing will launch an all new search engine with AI powered. It’s better, will answer questions, you can chat with it and it can create content for you. pic.twitter.com/cjsgSywhY2

