Rivian recalls nearly every electric truck it's built so far – Green Car Reports

Rivian is recalling its R1T and R1S electric trucks, as well as its EDV electric vans, over a potentially loose fastener that might lead to a loss of control.

The California-based automaker emphasizes that the issue is rare and has only been observed in seven vehicles, but the recall effort involves nearly all the electric trucks the EV maker has built—about 13,000 vehicles, including 12,212 delivered to customers.

“As of September 28, 2022, Rivian became aware of seven reports potentially related to this issue that had accumulated over the production of Rivian vehicles,” the company said in a statement provided to Green Car Reports Friday evening. “It was determined that the cause of the issue was an insufficiently torqued fastener.”

2023 Rivian R1S

Specifically, according to recall documents filed with the NHTSA and posted Saturday morning, the fastener connects the front upper control arm and steering knuckle. All the affected vehicles were built through September 27, 2022, and are from the 2022 model year—the only model year Rivian has delivered as of yet.

“While we’ve only seen seven reports potentially related to this issue across our fleet to date, even one is too many,” said CEO RJ Scaringe, in a letter that went out yesterday to all Rivian customers.

“It’s important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall,” Scaringe later added. “In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully.”

Warning signs of separation—in rare instances—would be excessive noise, vibration, and harshness from the front suspension and/or a change in steering performance.

Rivian Amazon electric delivery truck

The recall will be a first big test for Rivian’s on-the-ground service operations, as it involves an in-person inspection, by a skilled technician, of every single vehicle in customers’ hands. Although it’s a troublesome physical repair issue that can’t be addressed by over-the-air updates, it does not pertain directly to Rivian’s battery packs, motors, or core electric propulsion hardware.

Until now Rivian has only tackled a minor service recall—a potential child airbag-sensor issue affecting about 500 vehicles, announced this past May. Fellow U.S. EV startup Lucid, also a company that’s had to create its own service operations, faced a recall of 1,117 Air electric sedans earlier this year over instrument-panel wiring.

Rivian R1S

For this new recall, customers are advised to call 855-748-4265 to schedule a mobile service appointment, or they can bring their truck in to a Rivian service center. Scaringe detailed that the company “will be setting up pop-up locations in high density areas for additional coverage as well.”

In most cases the process takes just a few minutes and is as simple as tightening the fastener “to a higher torque tolerance.” Rivian says that for the relatively few cases where it will need to replace parts, loaner vehicles will be provided and the vehicle will be brought to a service center.

Sign up to get the latest green car and environmental news, delivered to your inbox daily!

I agree to receive emails from Green Car Reports. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.

Smarter EV charger placement plus more workplace charging can help reduce the load on the grid at times when it matters, according to an MIT study.

Which big electric truck can give other EVs 20 miles or more of range per hour? Why are EVs a traffic-safety threat, according to one of the major U.S. safety agencies? This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending March 17, 2023. In a…

BMW confirms a futuristic EV interface that puts the windshield to use. Peak ICE vehicle sales is already in the past and peak oil is just a few years ahead. And how will 7-Eleven’s charging network take form? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. The convenience-store chain 7-Eleven has…

Globally, combustion vehicle sales show no return to levels reached in 2017—and because of the turnover of the fleet, peak oil demand will follow in 2027, according to a recent report.

Due in 2025, the future family of BMWs aiming for range and affordability will incorporate many or all of their displays in the windshield, as part of a “driver-centric” approach.

The company says it plans to build “one of the largest and most compatible electric vehicle charging networks of any retailer in North America.”

The soaring costs of residential electricity may be taking a toll on EV charging satisfaction. VW introduces one of its upcoming small, affordable EVs for Europe. And Tesla owners want to repair their cars independently. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Owners are suing Tesla and seeking class action status over an alleged violation of antitrust laws, in which the company limits competition and forces owners to use Tesla’s service centers and to source parts directly from the automaker. Volkswagen has revealed the ID.2all concept car, previewing an affordable sub-$30,000 VW…

EV owners are also less satisfied with their charging speed, Power observes, in a trend that could be closely related to the rising size of EV battery packs.

Does Tesla violate antitrust laws by forcing owners to use its own service centers and parts supply?

The ID.2all is the first MEB-based vehicle with front-wheel drive, and it’s about two feet shorter than the ID.4.

A luxurious three-row electric SUV from Kia is previewed. A $2.5 billion federal program will help get more charging to communities and local travel corridors, over years. And what’s the greatest safety concern related to EVs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Kia provided a first…

The program will provide its $2.5 billion over five years to get community charging to schools, parks, public buildings, and travel corridors.

source