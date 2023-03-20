Don't Buy an iPad 9 Right Now: iPad 10 Is Imminent – MacRumors

Apple is believed to be on the verge of unveiling the tenth-generation iPad to replace the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, meaning prospective customers should hold off on a purchase until the model is released in the immediate future.



Apple released the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ in September last year, and it typically updates the entry-level ‌iPad‌ annually. An all-new, tenth-generation ‌iPad‌ is on the cards for an Apple event in October, but it could be announced even sooner at Apple’s “Far out” event on September 7.

The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ released last year features a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera with support for the Center Stage feature, and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Reports from display analyst Ross Young, alleged leaked renders, and various other rumors indicate that the tenth-generation ‌iPad‌ will offer:

A questionable report also said that the ‌iPad‌ will feature a Touch ID power button and a FaceTime camera that works in landscape orientation. The tenth-generation ‌iPad‌ is shaping up to be a major update over the previous model, so ‌iPad‌ buyers should no longer buy the ninth-generation model if possible.

Mass production of the next-generation ‌iPad‌ is believed to already be reportedly underway, so launch is likely to be in the not-too-distant future.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on January 23 released iOS 16.3, delivering support for Security Keys for Apple IDs, changes to Emergency SOS functionality, support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Dates have yet to be announced for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, but it should take place in early June.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source