New on Hulu September 2022: Movies, TV and Originals – VitalThrills.com

The Hulu September 2022 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month.

Hulu gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals. Check out the highlights below and read on for the Hulu September 2022 slate!

A look at the originals, exclusive and premieres that are part of the Hulu September 2022 lineup.

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original – September 1)

After being stuck inside a snake, the Mighty Ones escape to find the yard that was their home has changed forever. A trendy new couple has moved into the house and transformed the backyard into a hipster paradise.

As these four best friends try to navigate this strange new land, they find themselves up against suburbia’s biggest threats; lawn mowers, garden gnomes, leaf blowers and worst of all…a baby!

Bloods: Season 2B (Sky – September 1)

BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe-nominated Jane Horrocks return as oddball dream team Wendy and Maleek, as we follow them and their paramedic colleagues in the life-saving world of a south London emergency service. Series two welcomes a new source of conflict for Wendy and Maleek this time around in the form of Wendy’s deeply irritating son, Spencer (Nathan Foad). Also joining the cast is Katherine Kelly (Innocent, Liar) as the ambulance station’s acting counsellor and listening ear.

The show’s returning cast includes Lucy Punch (“Motherland”) as boisterous station boss Jo, and Julian Barratt (“Mighty Boosh”) as grieving widower Lawrence. Adrian Scarborough (“Gavin and Stacey”) and Aasiya Shah (“Raised By Wolves”) reprise their roles as Gary and Kareshma, paramedics with diametrically opposing career outlooks, and Kevin Garry (“Ted Lasso”) and Sam Campbell (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Barry Award winner) as the glued-to-the-hip duo of paramedics Darrell and Darryl.

Cuttputlli: Hulu Original Film (September 2)

Set in the quaint hill station town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, newly inducted sub-inspector Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar) encounters a series of gruesome killings. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer’s ire in a twisted turn of fate. In this race against time whodunnit thriller, unlocking the mind of a murderer is the only key to unmasking his identity and motive. But can Arjun Sethi rise to the task?

Grid: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original – September 7)

A 5-year-old boy witnesses his father burn to death by a mysterious woman who disappears into thin air. 25 years later, he is now part of a classified government mission to find the woman who may hold the key to how the Grid, the technology that saved Earth, came into existence.

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – September 7)

“Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original – September 8)

From the producers that brought you “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party, this genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered.

The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original – September 8)

Hosts and celebrity guests enter different themed rooms and virtual spaces in each episode. They must overcome various challenges that are thrown in their way and survive until the time expires. Who will be the survivor for each episode?

Monarch: Series Premiere (FOX – September 12)

“Monarch” is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In “Monarch,” the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, “Feud,” “Thelma & Louise”) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, “Old Henry”).

Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, “Pushing Daisies”) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere (Hulu Original – September 14)

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The Come Up: Series Premiere (Freeform – September 14)

“The Come Up” is a glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms. The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created.

The Last Duel (2021 – September 14)

From Twentieth Century Studios and visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott comes “The Last Duel,” a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality and female oppression of 14th century France. The historical epic, which is based on actual events depicted in “The Last Duel” by Eric Jager, stars Oscar winner Matt Damon and two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver as quarreling lords, both of noble birth, whose grievances must be resolved in a duel to the death.

The film, which also stars Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Emmy winner Jodie Comer, is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott from a screenplay by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Oscar nominee Nicole Holofcener. “The Last Duel” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Jennifer Fox, and Holofcener with Damon, Affleck, Madison Ainley, Drew Vinton, and Kevin Halloran serving as executive producers.

Atlanta: Two-Episode 4th and Final Season Premiere (FX – September 16)

Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – September 19)

In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. “Best In Dough” brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – September 20)

Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original – September 22)

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere (ABC – September 22)

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC – September 23)

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC will present a one-night-only celebration, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The special will pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories and will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original – September 26)

Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serves as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere (ABC – September 26)

“Celebrity Jeopardy!,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

A Chiara (2021 – September 26)

Winner of the Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Award and a rising voice of Italian cinema, filmmaker Jonas Carpignano continues his exploration of the intricacies of life in contemporary Calabria with this compelling character study of a teenager, Chiara, who gradually comes to discover that her close-knit family is not all that it seems. In this furiously paced drama, Chiara investigates her father’s disappearance just one day after her oldest sister’s birthday.

As she gets closer to the difficult truth about her mysteriously missing father—and the crime syndicates that control her region— Chiara is forced to decide what kind of future she wants for herself. A coming-of-age chronicle like no other, “A Chiara” is both an intimate and universal family story.

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original – September 27)

In “Reasonable Doubt,” you’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law … until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original – September 28)

As personal and professional relationships overlap, the D’Amelio family faces new challenges at every turn, from public scandals to maintaining mental health, as they share the truth behind their online lives.

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere (ABC – September 28)

From the executive producers of flagship series “The Rookie” comes “The Rookie: Feds” starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of “The Rookie,” where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original – September 30)

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series “Ramy.” The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

“Ramy” continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

A full look at the Hulu September 2022 schedule by release date.

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1

America’s Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Bloods: Season 2B

Born This Way: Complete Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1

City Confidential: Complete Season 1

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 2

Court Cam: Complete Season 3

Crime 360: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2

Divided States: Complete Season 1

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 2

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1

Food Porn: Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2

Found: Complete Season 1

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Haunted History: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1

Hoarders: Complete Season 4

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED)

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED)

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 1

I Survived: Complete Season 2

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2

Jamie & Doug’s NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 & 7 – 9

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1

Mobsters: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Obsessed: Complete Season 1

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Complete Season 1

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1

Sell This House: Complete Season 1

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Swamp People: Complete Season 10

Taking the Stand S1

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Cuttputlli (2022)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

Active Measures (2018)

Stratton (2017)

You’re Not You (2014)

Petite Maman (2021)

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

Wild Horses (2015)

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022)

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

Monarch: Series Premiere

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

The Come Up: Series Premiere

Higher Power (2018)

The Last Duel (2021)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Cosmos (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lost Girls (2022)

Love, Simon (2018)

The Mandela Effect (2019)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Red Dog (2019)

The Rest of Us (2019)

This Mountain Life (2018)

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere

9/22/22 Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere

LEGO Masters: Season 3 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere

Dinner in America (2020)

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

A Chiara (2021)

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere

The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere

In addition to the Hulu September 2022 additions, we’ve got a look at what is leaving the streaming service as well.

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

La La Land (2016)

Prisoners (2013)

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

The Haunted (2020)

Southbound (2015)

Across The Line (2015)

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon’S Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim’s Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

