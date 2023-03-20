Rivian Cancels Least-Expensive Version of Electric Pickup Truck – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Open kick starts the trading day, breaking down what’s moving markets and why. Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie live from London bring you an action-packed hour of news no investor in Europe can afford to miss.

Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.

Two years after their Euro 2008 triumph, Spain went to South Africa determined to make history–but they would have to overcome defensive tactics, lunging tackles and intense media scrutiny. This is the story of La Roja’s era-defining triumph with interviews from David Villa, Joan Capdevila, Jesus Navas and more.

UK Extends Franchise for Ailing West Coast Line on Improvements

UBS Slumps After Agreeing to Buy Credit Suisse in Historic Deal

ECB’s Villeroy Says Rate Hike Shows Confidence in European Banks

ECB Isn’t Done on Rate Hikes If Baseline Holds Up, Kazaks Says

Bank Crisis, Sticky Inflation to Spur Rate Hikes in Africa’s Biggest Economies

Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

Where Stress Is Showing in the $20 Trillion Commercial Real Estate Market

Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

TikTok’s Moderators Still Review Child Abuse Despite Vow to Exit

Radioactive Capsule Found Crushed in Thailand, Prompting Health Fears and Anger

Thailand PM Dissolves Parliament Ahead of May General Election

Ukraine Latest: Xi Begins Russia Trip; EU to Discuss Ammunition

Wall Street Tweets Through a Banking Crisis

Michael Platt Lists His Superyacht for $149 Million Eyeing an Upgrade

Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer Wins Los Angeles Marathon

Larry Ellison-Owned Indian Wells Is Spring Break for Adults

It’s Still Unstable After the Swiss Avalanche

Benefit From Those UK Pension Changes While You Can

Why Was KPMG Still Auditing Silicon Valley Bank?

A Visual Guide to How America Uses Freight Trains

Trump’s Tariffs Couldn’t Save the California Olive Industry

ChatGPT Advances Are Moving So Fast Regulators Can’t Keep Up

New World Development Leads Hong Kong’s Gains in Board Diversity

Barclays Sued by Banker Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mini Nuclear Reactor Firm Newcleo Starts to Raise €1 Billion

California Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow From New Pacific Storm

In a Manhattan Condo, Terra Cotta Marks an Art Deco Revival

How US Sister Cities Have Supported Their Counterparts in Ukraine

Chicago Mayor Frontrunner Targets Crime, Taxes to Court Business

‘Everybody’s in Limbo’: Bank Chaos Leaves Crypto With Dwindling Options

Crypto Winter Meets Banking Crisis: A Tale of Three Banks (Podcast)

Princeton University’s Blockchain Initiative, One Year Later (Podcast)

The central touchscreen display inside the Rivian R1T electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck.



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Rivian Automotive Inc. eliminated the least expensive trim of its R1T electric pickup truck, the company confirmed via email, effectively raising the price of its entry-level model.

Demand for the Explore model, which retailed at $67,500, was smaller than anticipated, and eliminating it will help the EV manufacturer “streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly,” according to a letter cited on the Rivian Owners Forum Thursday.

source