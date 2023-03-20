GMC Hummer EV SUV Will Debut April 3 – Car and Driver

This stablemate to the electric pickup should offer the same 1000-horsepower drivetrain with three electric motors.

The Hummer electric pickup’s SUV stablemate will be shown to the world soon, as GMC has announced that it will make its debut April 3. The reveal will happen at 5 p.m. Eastern time both online and during the NCAA Final Four basketball game broadcast.

We’ve already gotten glimpses of the SUV version’s overall shape thanks to a GM presentation about future electric models, where this new bodystyle was clearly visible behind one of the presenters. It has the same face as the Hummer EV pickup, and we also expect it to share its platform, powertrain, and basic specs with the truck. That means it should offer the same three-motor EV3X and two-motor EV2X and EV2 models.

The same removable roof panels seen on the truck will likely be found on the SUV so that it can compete with models such as the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. The key differences between the truck and the SUV will be found inside, where the Hummer SUV may offer a third row of seats. The SUV also looks to have a spare tire mounted on the tailgate according to a teaser silhouette GMC released.

We expect the Hummer SUV to follow the pickup truck’s arrival by at least a year. With production of the loaded First Edition models scheduled to start this fall, the SUV likely won’t go on sale until late 2022 or early 2023. GMC says it will have more information to share later on about the Hummer SUV’s specs and on-sale date.

Despite being raised on a steady diet of base-model Hondas and Toyotas—or perhaps because of it—Joey Capparella nonetheless cultivated an obsession for the automotive industry throughout his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee. He found a way to write about cars for the school newspaper during his college years at Rice University, which eventually led him to move to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for his first professional auto-writing gig at Automobile Magazine. He has been part of the Car and Driver team since 2016 and now lives in New York City.



